Tenants 'trapped in an orange cage' for months by neighbour's fence

The removal of a hedge and erection of a fence took away the tenants’ privacy and their backyard, the decision said.

An Auckland landlord has been ordered to pay more than $7000 after their tenants’ peace was disturbed for six months by an orange temporary construction fence.

The tenants, whose names have been suppressed, were a group of friends living in a flat in Ellerslie.

According to a recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision, the tenants enjoyed a small yet relaxing northwest-facing garden.

Then the contractors came in.

The tribunal heard landlord Gralin Property Management gave the tenants’ neighbour permission to remove the tenants’ hedge and put up a construction fence while works were done next door, without consulting the tenants.

“The landlord agreed, no doubt assuming the work would not take very long and would not unduly affect the tenants.

“Regrettably, that assumption proved to be entirely wrong,” the decision said.

A temporary fence consisting of steel “crowd control barriers” draped with orange tarpaulin was put up in place of the tenants’ hedge.

After the construction had dragged on for four months, the tenants wrote to the landlord to complain.

“The fence has caused the colour of our house indoors to change ... It looks and feels like we are trapped in an orange cage,” they said.

The tenants said leading up to the 2021 lockdown, they had been too embarrassed to invite guests around to their house

“When we are again able to bring friends to our house, we still won’t because the fence is awful, and we don’t want anyone to know that we are living in these conditions.”

They said living in the house in that state during lockdown had affected their mental health and “intensified their struggle”.

Tribunal adjudicator Robert Kee determined the “grim” temporary fence and frequently noisy construction had considerably impacted the tenants.

Kee awarded the tenants 30% of their rent in damages, totalling $7165, for “loss of amenity”.

Gralin Property Management was also ordered to pay $1335 for “minor maintenance issues”, including failing to maintain a window which would create a draft during winter months.