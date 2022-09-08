Auckland couple sold luxury coastal living, but ended up with 'garbage dump'

Auckland man Vikram Kamboj said he was sold “luxury living” but, when he moved in, the new subdivision had been turned into a dumping ground.

A couple who moved into a brand-new subdivision were sold on the dream of “luxury coastal living” – but say the reality is a “garbage dump”.

Vikram Kamboj and his wife bought off the plans in the “highly sought after” area of Auckland’s Hobsonville Point.

When the pair first visited the Coast Garden subdivision in Scott Point it had manicured lawns and kept streets, but now looked like a “garbage dump”, Kamboj said.

“It was sold to us as luxury coastal living but when the house was finished and we moved in, there was rubbish everywhere and the grass had been left to overgrow.”

He said the vacant lot next door had become filled with bottles, takeaway litter, sacks of rubbish and building materials that appeared to have been dumped by builders from nearby sites.

A coastal walkway that was part of the development was also strewn with rubbish and its grass had grown to about half a metre high.

The couple paid $1.6 million for their property and chose to move from Swanson in West Auckland, having been drawn by the scenic location with “beautiful views”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Kamboj believes that infrequent rubbish collection has contributed to a dumping problem.

Kamboj tried contacting the builder that had sold him his home, but they said maintaining the streetscape was Auckland Council’s responsibility.

But when he contacted the council, it said the original developer of the subdivision was responsible for its maintenance for two years.

Kamboj said that left him with nowhere to turn as the council refused to provide him contact details for the developer for “privacy reasons”.

The grass on the berm eventually became dangerous when it overgrew to such an extent it covered over the top of a large hole with exposed pipes, he said.

When his friend's child came to visit and nearly fell into the hole, Kamboj made a complaint to the council.

After that, someone came to mow his berm, but they left the resulting sacks of grass on the street outside his house.

He said he believed infrequent rubbish collection was contributing to the problem.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff “Not what we paid for”: Vikram Kamboj couldn’t believe his eyes when he moved into his new home two months ago and the berms had been left to grow into jungles.

At the moment, Kamboj’s home is one of only four completed houses in the development, but about 100 more are expected.

With construction likely to continue for years, Kamboj said someone needed to be held accountable for maintaining the streets, stopping dumping and preventing overgrowth.

Stuff tracked down the original developer, Decho Group.

Spokesperson Stella Feng said the firm had had trouble with its maintenance contractor and had hired a new one and it was hoped that conditions would improve.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Once a few items had appeared in the empty lot, more and more began to pile on.

Feng said that the company still owned lots at the subdivision and it was in its best interests to see it maintained.

She said the land had a covenant on it that would allow the company to seek costs from individuals and builders who had caused damage to the landscape.

Meanwhile, Auckland Council confirmed it was the developer’s responsibility to maintain the subdivision for a period of two years.

A spokesperson said the council would not collect rubbish dumped on private land and the landowner would be responsible.

However, they said the council would investigate if there was “sufficient evidence” of illegal dumping.

It has a hotline for reporting illegal dumping on 0800 NO DUMP.

