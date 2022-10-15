Historic Auckland mansion up for grabs in 'once in a generation opportunity'

The Saint Mary's Bay mansion has been described as “one of the country’s most iconic properties”.

Aucklanders have a “once in a generation opportunity” to own a “masterpiece of luxury and prestige”, with a historic Saint Mary’s Bay mansion up for mortagee sale.

Described by real estate agents Philip Davis and Matt O’Brien as “one of the country’s most iconic properties”, the six bedroom, six bathroom mansion has gone through a multi-year renovation, with a sleek, modern wing added to the traditional heritage home.

The heritage section of the house includes reception rooms, an office and bedrooms on the ground floor, and the new second floor in home to a huge principal suite, with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

Stuff Designed by architect William Gummer for his own family in the 1920s, Stoneways is a heritage-listed house that has been fully restored.

The lower ground floor is where staff quarters and more bedrooms are located, opening out onto “beautiful manicured gardens, opulent guest accommodation” and a 15m pool.

“Harmoniously blending heritage and contemporary, the location is second to none, situated on exclusive St Marys Road within walking distance to Ponsonby, Jervois Road, Westhaven, the city and local schooling,” the Trade Me listing for the property stated.

When the home was first listed back in December 2021, the listing agent, Graham Wall, of Wall Real Estate, said the restoration and rebuild of the property had been an “all-encompassing project”.

Trade Me/Supplied The home has undergone significant renovations in the last three years.

The new extension to the property has been described as “a nine-metre glass and steel box”.

It is where the house’s kitchen, family room, and “mezzanine party room” are located.

It’s also the area where guests can admire stunning views of Westhaven Marina, the Harbour Bridge and Rangitoto.

Although the manison has been thoroughly restored, original features of the villa remain, including an original fireplace and decorative stained glass.

Trade Me/Supplied The mansion has views of the Skytower, Harbour Bridge, Westhaven Marina and Rangitoto.

The estimate for how much the home might go for is not yet available, but Wall predicted back in December 2021 the mansion could be worth as much as $20 million.

The real estate agents representing the property did not want to comment on the sale.

The mortagee tender closes on November 8, unless sold prior.