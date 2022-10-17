Fenced in: Homebuyer cries foul in swimming pool stoush

Ricky Mitrov is riled he had to demolish the swimming pool at his new home because the fencing didn’t meet code. He wants to know why there appears to have been no previous inspections of the property since pool law changes in 2017.

What was meant to be a retirement dream home has swiftly become a swimming pool-sized nightmare for a couple caught out by a law change.

When Ricky Mitrov and his wife moved from Hawke’s Bay to Dannevirke in January, the house they bought seemed perfect.

But within days of moving, the local council was at their door ordering improvements to the pool fencing that could cost them up to $20,000.

“A woman from the council came here and said the fence was not OK, there was no proper gate, and they gave us an ultimatum to fix it within one month or shut it down.”

SUPPLIED The swimming pool as it looked when Mitrov bought the house in January.

The pool had fallen foul of law changes made in 2017 when the Fencing of Swimming Pools Act 1987 was repealed and replaced by new amendments to the Building Act 2004.

It required inspections every three years and stronger enforcement powers for local authorities on pool fencing and safety covers.

Mitrov said there was no evidence of any inspections subsequent to a 2016 Land Information Memorandum (LIM) report, while no issues regarding the pool were flagged by the property agent or seller when he bought the house.

“I asked for the previous LIM report from 2016 which showed the pool up to standard. The report also required an inspection three years later but it looks like nothing was done at the time.

“I don’t understand why they’re coming for me about this when it should’ve been done by the seller of the house before my purchase.”

Baulking at the cost of the changes and scared of any legal consequences, Mitrov demolished the pool and turned it into a gravel patio.

It remains an uneasy reminder of a feature of the property the couple were meant to enjoy. He is now considering legal action against council and the vendor.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff To avoid legal consequences for the non-compliant pool, it has been turned into a gravel patio.

The house was sold by property agency For Homes. In an emailed statement, its director Craig Boyden said the house had met legislative criteria in previous inspections.

Mitrov had chosen not to obtain his own LIM report on the property when they entered into the contract, and instead obtained one for insurance purposes after the purchase.

He said if a new LIM had been obtained during the purchase period, problems with the pool’s compliance would have been flagged.

In response to questions about compliance inspections since 2017, and why the pool’s fencing had not been flagged earlier, Boyden said the company obtained its information on compliance issues from the council and no such issues had been raised.

Boyden also referred to his own experience with council pool inspections. A random check at his home had flagged issues with the pool fencing and gate, but a follow-up reinspection never happened.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Southland District Council building compliance team leader Simon Tonkin says gates on pool fences have been the main point of failure during pool inspections.

Tararua District Council spokesperson James Single confirmed the law change in 2017 meant some pools required changes to meet compliance, but he did not respond to Stuff’s questions specific to Mitrov’s pool, including whether there had been any three-yearly inspections since the 2016 LIM report.

Mitrov has now put the house back on the market, keen to move elsewhere.

“I chose Dannevirke because it’s a really nice place to live. It’s small, everything’s very close by, it’s perfect for me. But this process makes me feel like I’ve been targeted.”