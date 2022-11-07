Luxury Bay of Plenty waterfront house could sell for record $25m

A five-bedroom house in Bay of Plenty expected to sell for around $25m could become one of highest priced homes in the country, says the agent listing the sale.

The most expensive house ever sold in the Bay was in July this year when Bayleys sold a three-bedroom house in Oceanbeach Road Mount Maunganui for a record $11m, beating the $10.2m sale of richlister Colin Giltrap’s penthouse apartment in Mount Maunganui. That sale took place in December 2021.

supplied There are expansive views from Pahoia Point, Whakamārama across Tauranga Harbour.

However a Whakamārama house will eclipse those existing records, as the current owners are looking for “well north of $25m”, says an agent for Sotheby’s International Real Estate which has listed the property for sale.

If the house has a buyer at $25m or more, it will be the most expensive residential property sold this year, trumping the existing record for a $20m house in Paritai Drive in Auckland.

The same road, Paritai Drive is home to the most expensive property ever sold in New Zealand: a seven-bedroom clifftop mansion developed by former Hanover Finance director Mark Hotchin, which went for $38,500,000 in 2013.There are

The Whakamārama house at Pahoia Point has waterfront views of Tauranga Harbour and the Kaimai mountain range to the west.

Designed by architects Warren & Mahoney, the 1,000 sq m house has four double bedrooms plus a large premium guest suite. Travertine marble is a key feature, along with the grand internal courtyard and reflection pool, and an indoor soak pool heated by a natural hot spring.

The property is on 5.9 hectares of land. Outside, there’s a putting green, tennis court, and infinity pool.

The house was built for Philip and Celia Crawshaw and completed in 2010.

Auckland-based real estate tycoon Graham Wall, who sold the record-breaking Hotchin house in 2013 said it is not surprising that demand is holding up at the high end of the market despite the cost of living crisis in New Zealand.

LAWRENCE SMITH Graham and sons, Ollie (left) and Andrew Wall, run a family real estate business in Ponsonby, Auckland. Wall holds the current record for the highest sale price secured for a residential property in New Zealand.

”All commodities are set by supply and demand, and in New Zealand the demand for really special properties exceeds the supply so much that some buyers wait for years for the property they want. We have buyers waiting for particular houses that want to know when they come to market.”

He said there was an influx of ex-pats from London, Dubai and Melbourne who were cash rich and returning to New Zealand looking to buy a beautiful home. With borders opening, there was also a wave of American and Chinese buyers looking for extra special properties.

“They see New Zealand as a country with a golden future and the safest place on earth to live.”

David Martin, chief operating officer at Eves and Bayleys Realty Services, said that although the property market was cooling off slightly at the lower end, demand was still high for luxury properties.

Sotheby's International Realty The luxury lodge Westhaven Retreat is for sale for $22.5m.

“Buyers at the high end of the scale are not as affected by cost of living issues, or lending restrictions. There is huge demand still for waterfront properties which always carry a premium. The Bay of Plenty has increased in popularity as a region since the Covid-19 pandemic. Zoom wasn’t a word we had heard of before, and now we do it every day, which means someone could feasibly consider living in the Bay and working from home for a business located anywhere in New Zealand.”

Martin said that international buyers were amongst those interested in high-end properties.

“But not noticeably so since the borders re-opened. There has always been interest in New Zealand from overseas buyers, and that may have increased since the pandemic, but it’s too early to measure that yet.”

supplied The Kaimai ranges are part of the view.

Matt Finnigan, agent at Sotheby’s International Realty in Queenstown said that the demand for properties at the higher end of the market was always robust and remained so.

“They might take a longer time to sell as they appeal to a unique set of buyers who are not dependent on bank finance.”