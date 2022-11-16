'Important slice' of Devonport's history on sale for a few million dollars

St Paul's Church in Devonport, on Auckland's North Shore, is up for sale with a $2.4m asking price.

A “large and important slice of Devonport's history and heritage” is up for sale for a buyer with $2 million to spare.

St Paul’s Church is for sale, after being the subject of community controversy in 2012, when the church was yanked off the market due to its heritage listing and suggestions it may have been built on top of other graves.

However, the former category A heritage building has now been relisted as a category B, allowing new owners to be a bit more flexible in St Paul’s next life.

Nestled at the foot of Takarunga/Mt Victoria, the property is tucked between the Mt Victoria Cemetery and the Catholic church of St Francis de Sales and All Souls.

The church is being sold by local Barfoot & Thompson real estate agents Lance Richardson and Suzy Wang, with Richardson saying the residential part of the church is “amazing”.

“There’s an amazing feel to the whole property. The current owners have loved living here,” Richardson said.

The asking price on the brick Victoria Rd church, which was built in 1916, is $2,395,000 – a figure Richardson was confident the church will reach.

Trade Me/Supplied The Devonport church selling for more than $2 million.

Trade Me/Supplied The church has hosted “many, many” weddings over the years.

In the past, the church has been used as an event centre, music venue, celebrated “many, many” weddings, and been the chosen workspace for local artists.

“The beautifully proportioned large church hall room is surrounded by smaller rooms easily repurposed for meetings or other small business ventures,” the listing said.

“Exciting expansive living areas, tucked away bedrooms, and other smaller rooms are ideal for offices, arts and craft or just a place to read.”

The church sports an array of different stained-glass windows, polished timber pews, and tonnes of natural light.

Trade Me/Supplied The church was built in 1916, in the arts and crafts tradition.

Trade Me/Supplied The church sits on a large expanse of “park-like” land.

The 670m² church sits on a vast expanse of land, 1696m² of “park-like” greenery, and is a "short stroll” to the main drag of Devonport and the ferry terminal.

As well as “the last arts and crafts church”, the sale also includes the refurbished residential and repurposed parish hall.

“Complementary and part of the St Paul's church property, it has been transformed into a warm and inviting four-bedroom home for a busy executive family,” the listing states.

Trade Me/Supplied Not only is the church for sale, but so is the converted hall, which is also a four-bedroom home.

Trade Me/Supplied The home is included in the asking price.

The pair were “experiencing very good interest” in the historic building.

“There’s been developer interest, people who are interested in heritage buildings, and some people who may want to commercialise the space,” Richardson said.

“The church is priceless, and the property is so unique, there’s nothing like this that usually comes up in the market. It’s my first church!”