A tour of the gallery walls at artist Brenda Clews' Auckland home

Brenda Clews is an artist who shares her One Tree Hill, Auckland, home with her husband Peter Clews, a freelance producer, and their three children aged between 9-15.

BRENDA: I’m from Auckland but spent eight years working in film and TV in the UK and United States. I met Peter, who’s British, through work in Los Angeles. When I got back to New Zealand I worked for a record company for five years but after having kids, picked up my paintbrush again.

This is the third house we’ve owned and all have been in this area because we love it. As our family has expanded, so have our houses. We’ve also moved closer to the park for the kids.

We bought this house 10 years ago and haven’t done any major renovations or extensions, just painted and did the floors. At some stage we need to redo the kitchen and a couple of bathrooms.

I have a lot of art around the house. Either I know the artists or have connected with them through Instagram. I’m committed to supporting local artists so as the budget allows I buy art, as I hope people are doing the same with my work.

The wall above the bed in the master bedroom features a range of local and Australian artists. My favourite is the small floral work on the far left by Australian artist Linda Kruger who I found through Instagram.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff The floral artwork on the far left is by Australian artist Linda Kruger. The pencil drawing on the far right is by Wellington artist Anna Stichbury. The black rosary beads draped around it were given to Clews for her First Holy Communion by her great aunt who was a nun.

The pencil drawing on the far right is by Wellington artist Anna Stichbury, which I love. The black rosary beads draped around it were given to me for my First Holy Communion by my great aunt who was a nun.

It’s not the only gallery wall in the bedroom – the other one includes a pastel image of the back of a woman by a friend I met in LA, Jackie Morris. She bought one of my pieces and I bought this one about three years ago. The larger colourful abstract piece next to it is one of mine. It’s different from the work I usually do.

We’ve spent a lot of time in Fiji and the shell necklace is a reminder of lovely holidays we’ve had there.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff The pastel image of the back of a woman is by Jackie Morris, a friend Clews met in LA.

The wooden chair in the living room actually belongs to a friend. It was her mother’s and probably part of a dining set. My friend didn’t have room for it and I couldn’t bear for her to get rid of it, so I offered to look after it.

I love ceramics and found the two smaller vessels at an op-shop in Wellington. The cake stand, by Australian artist Robert Gordon, is more contemporary as is the hoop vase, which is made by Wellington ceramicist Deborah Sweeney.

The blue hydrangea painting in the dining room is a commissioned piece that hasn’t yet gone to its home. I did an exhibition at the Frame Workshop & Gallery in Herne Bay, which sold out in two days. Someone who missed out asked me to paint this.

When it leaves we’ll replace it with a work by Hugo Harvey, which I recently bought at a fundraising auction for Mt Albert Grammar School.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Brenda and her husband Peter “live” in their garden in summer, and Brenda often photographs her work outside.

My father was a builder and we had a plan that I would paint and he would build the frames. But he got dementia so this frame is the last piece he made for me about five years ago. It’s very special to me.

We recently pulled up the old brown carpet in the living room and replaced it with laminate flooring, which makes the space a lot brighter. I was attracted to the organic shape of the wooden coffee table from Citta Design.

When we moved in, the garden was a bit rough so we planted lots of palms to create a peaceful sanctuary. We live out here in summer and I’ll take my work out here to photograph it.

I used to paint large pieces in the garden but now have a studio in the house, which I share with Peter – he has his editing suite in one corner and I have my space in the other.

This probably won’t be our forever home but we love the area and it’s close to the motorway to get to the Coromandel where we have a family bach.