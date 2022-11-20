Boasting a giant giraffe and harbour views, this isn't your typical greenhouse

Home to a four-metre tall ceramic giraffe with a French crystal chandelier dangling out of its mouth, a new greenhouse with 180° views of Tauranga’s harbour is not your average backyard greenhouse.

It’s not in the backyard either – the huge glass house has been built in the front garden of interior designer Roselle Blockley’s character cottage in central Tauranga.

The giraffe enjoys some of the best views in town, as the greenhouse looks out to Motuopae Island and the Waikareao Estuary.

“The giraffe was the inspiration for the greenhouse. Designed by Italian artist Marcantonio Malerba, I fell in love with it when I saw it, and it’s called Giraffe in Love, so I had to have it. The chandelier is water and wind resistant – so perfect for outdoors,” Blockley said.

Alan Gibson/Stuff Roselle Blockley chose to put the greenhouse in the front of her character home.

The life-sized giraffe, affectionately known as Mr G after popular New Zealand artist Graham “Mr G” Hoete, has become the talk of the town.

Thousands turned out this weekend during the Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival to see the greenhouse and get a close up – and the odd selfie – with Mr G.

“People have been driving past at all hours to look at the greenhouse. One woman stopped at 11pm at night and asked if I could order her the same giraffe. I thought she would drive off when I told her the price - $16,000 - but she didn’t miss a breath, and just said ‘done, get me one too’. She hadn’t done anything for the last few years because of Covid, so she decided she deserved a giraffe,” said Blockley.

The huge greenhouse was erected in just a few weeks, in time for the festival. As Blockley’s renovated home is more than a century old, she used old bricks for its base.

“I got them from the building of one of Tauranga’s first restaurants, which was being pulled down. It is nice to blend the old and new,” she said.

Alan Gibson/Stuff Roselle Blockley with her daughter Lisa in the luxury greenhouse.

As well as Mr G, the greenhouse boasts a marble table, a velvet sofa, and an art deco sideboard adorned with extravagant “objects of desire”. Blockley collects drinking glasses and has them on display in a Ralph Lauren cabinet.

Blockley opened up her whole house to visitors as part of the biennial festival, which she says is becoming known as one of New Zealand’s must-go garden events.

Blockley and daughter Lisa were run off their feet as queues formed to get into the house.

On the last day of the festival, she had thousands of visitors through, buying up an eclectic mix of designer treasures and Christmas decorations ranging from $50 luxury scented candles to art collectables and furniture worth thousands of dollars.

“You can make a home or garden beautiful and unique with any budget,” said Blockley.

Blockley’s home is also known in Tauranga for its Christmas light decorations. She’s had them switched on since September 1 and even the trees outside are adorned with fairy lights.

The house was one of 74 garden and art stops on the trail in the festival, which attracted more than 20,000 visitors over the four days.

Sally Tagg Gardening guru Lynda Hallinan was a guest speaker at the Bay of Plenty Garden and Arts Festival.

The event included a Long Lunch on Sunday, with New Zealand gardening guru Lynda Hallinan as guest speaker.

Blockley said this was her busiest festival yet.

“After the pandemic, this is what we need – what could be more wonderful than browsing people’s beautiful creative gardens and inspirational art?”