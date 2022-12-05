One-third of Kiwi renters living with gross mould in their home

A family of four have been eating outside since early August due to mould in their kitchen.

A third of Kiwi renters are living with mould in their home, a new survey shows.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

It’s worse in the main cities with 39% of Aucklanders and 42% of Wellingtonians saying they struggle with the sickening spores.

More than 6500 people from around the country responded to the Stuff NowNext survey, which ran for a week in November. The data was weighted to reflect nationally representative samples for gender, age and region.

Of the 35% that said they had at least some mould, 8% said they had patches of it growing in their home.

Prolonged exposure to mould can cause people with asthma or allergies to suffer more severe symptoms. Extreme cases can make it harder to breath.

Renters are trying everything to rid their home of mould, the survey showed. Around 70% air out their house and use cleaning agents like bleach. 61% have to wipe down their walls, 30% have a dehumidifier and 13% have installed a home ventilation system.

Angela Maynard of the Tenants Protection Association said she wasn’t “one bit surprised” by the figures.

“There are a lot of old houses out there that haven’t been renovated to healthy home standards yet.”

She said that while healthy homes standards were a requirement for new tenancies, landlords had had their deadline extended to 2025 to bring houses with existing tenants up to standard.

It’s not all landlords’ fault. Maynard said much of NZ’s housing stock had been built with the rear of the housing facing the north side which limited sun exposure, modelled on the northern hemisphere.

However, patches of mould should not be present in houses in a well-maintained home and were usually caused by an unseen leak, she said.

A landlord must ensure a house is free of mould when it is tenanted, but it is also a tenant’s responsibility to clean up mould if it appears, to prevent it from spreading.

Maynard said tenants should alert their landlord of mould and keep a record of what they had done to clean it. They could issue their landlord with a 14-day notice to fix the issue, and if that didn’t work, apply to the Tenancy Tribunal.

Maynard said she had a client who was moving cities and found a rental online before she moved.

“The pictures looked great but when she arrived, it was damp and mouldy and the carpet squelched when she walked on it. She went to the tribunal and terminated the tenancy.”

She said that if a house had “weeping windows” tenants needed a dehumidifier, but often they were reluctant to use them because of the cost of power.

Meanwhile, Stuff's survey revealed that a lot of renters are doing it tough. They spend an average of 41% of their income on rent and 39% say their rent is “unaffordable”.

Renters in their 30s and 40s with children over 5 are the most likely to be having a hard time.

One in three renters say their rent has gone up in the past six months. Of those, who have seen their rent change, 40% indicate their rent has gone up by 10% or more.

The median rent across the whole of New Zealand is $540. Canterbury is $460, Northland and Waikato are $500, Wellington is $575 and Auckland is $580.