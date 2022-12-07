The rural doctor who wears a gas mask on his 'dangerously dusty' road

Dr Nima Maleki says Cames Rd, near the Auckland/Northland border, is driving residents away.

A rural Northland doctor has been making his family wear Soviet-era gas masks on their road, which he says is “dangerously dusty”.

The masks are too old to actually filter anything, but Maleki said the family wore them “in protest” on Cames Rd, near Mangawhai, to draw attention to his campaign to have the road sealed.

“The dust is horrible in summer. There are days when people have to keep all their doors and windows closed.

“There are hundreds of residents suffering. Some of them are my patients who have asthma, and one was told by a respiratory specialist they would simply have to move for the sake of their health.”

READ MORE:

* Northland residents seek end to dangerous road dust problems

* The 'invisible residents' one council forgot

* Penis-spraying candidate takes out local board contest

* New million-dollar toilet block for Auckland's 'last stop' town



The only things worse than the dust in the summer were the potholes and flooding caused by the rain over winter, Maleki said.

He had already spent $1300 in repairs on his wife’s car, which he bought last year: “I guess I should have known a city Volkswagen wouldn’t stand the potholes.”

David White/Stuff Dr Nima Maleki in a gas mask on Cames Rd with wife Maryam Maleki and son Neekan Maleki.

He said the gravel from the road washed away within weeks of it being put down and blocked the drains.

About three times a year, it caused a torrent to flow from the gutter and down his driveway and flooded his house.

“It might happen when we are asleep at night, and then we wake up and the lounge is flooded.”

David White/Stuff Blocked culverts on Cames Rd. Dr Nima Maleki says dust in the summer and rain in the winter is driving resident away from the area.

Maleki said part of the trouble was that the road crossed the regional line between Auckland and the Kaipara District and his local council had passed the buck.

He said the Kaipara District Council had a historic memorandum of understanding from 1996 in which the former Rodney District Council had agreed to maintain the road up to 740 metres north of the boundary. Auckland Transport inherited that agreement with the formation of the supercity.

“But we pay rates to Kaipara, so Auckland Transport have no incentive to do it. They come once a year and do a bad job, and then who do we have to complain to?”

Nima Maleki/Supplied Auckland Transport sent a grader to fix the road, but flood stricken ditches got the better of it.

Maleki started a petition to Parliament to have three local roads sealed.

It received more than 600 signatures and National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has agreed to present it.

Since then, Auckland Transport had been taking him more seriously, he said.

It sent a grader to straighten the road out, but the road was so bad the grader got stuck in a ditch.

Auckland Transport organised a traffic count and found an average daily traffic count of 357 vehicles per day, enough to warrant sealing the road, Maleki said.

In the meantime, the speed limit has been reduced twice, first to 50kph, then to 30kph.

Nima Maleki/Supplied Long stretches of potholes and gouges in the road appear after it rains on Cames Rd.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said the road was in need of a culvert replacement, but otherwise it was in “good condition”.

They said Auckland Transport was still playing catch-up on maintaining 818 kilometres of unsealed road following unprecedented bad weather.

When Auckland Transport makes decisions about sealing roads, it takes into account traffic, value for money and the road’s foundation, they said.

Meanwhile, Maleki hopes his petition to Parliament will yield more funding from Waka Kotahi for Auckland Transport to seal the road – otherwise he’s considering leaving for a more developed area.

“I care a lot for my patients, but I also have to think about the lives of family.”