'Broom cupboard' rental room in Auckland withdrawn following social media infamy

This picture of a single bed in a “broom cupboard” sized room was withdrawn from the listing.

A “broom cupboard” sized bedroom listed online has been withdrawn following allegations that it was too small to be legal, but the lister insists it was just for napping in.

YHS Flatmates, a boarding house-style accommodation in Ellerslie, Auckland, drew criticism on social media with commenters comparing the room to a cupboard or a prison cell.

“How... do you even get out that door? By the time it swings open, it's likely almost touching the end of the bed,” one commented.

The listing advertised a “fully furnished” single room with a single bed for $180 per week: “Fall asleep peacefully at any time, this is a real home!” it said.

A number of bedrooms were pictured on the listing, including two images of the “broom cupboard” room, which were removed from the listing after questions were raised about it.

Before its removal, social media users pointed out that a disused pipe connection beneath a mirror suggested the room may have once been a toilet.

“This is the problem with landlords who have got money hungry and rent out individual rooms rather than whole homes. It’s become a concerning presence in Auckland and around the country,” one said.

Another claimed they had got in touch with YHS, alleging that the room was too small to be legal.

According to the Housing Improvement Regulations and Healthy Homes Guarantee Act, a room must be at least six square metres, with a minimum width of 1.8m.

The smallest rooms have since been removed from the listing. Several other somewhat larger rooms are still shown.

The person who listed the rooms, who identified himself as David, said YHS was only renting out rooms with queen size beds, and those were now occupied.

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

He said the smaller single rooms shown in the listing were only for children to have naps on during the daytime. It was also used by childcare staff who worked long hours, he said.

He insisted that nobody slept in the single rooms overnight.

“In New Zealand, we always follow the law.”

YHS advertised the rental accommodation as “five star”. David said it had high speed internet, “good enough to watch films 24 hours a day”.

He said that most of the residents had lived there a long time, and recently, when three families moved away, the rooms had been filled quickly thanks to the online listing.

Records show that the property at 74 Michaels Avenue belongs to Suxiang Gao. They are the director of a company, Interlink Service Limited, which has the same address, and is listed with the Companies Office as a “rest home”.

They had previously incorporated a company called Asian Pacific Economic, Cultural And Educational Development Organization Limited.