A 'cupboard' with wooden step listed as a 'deck' sign of hot rental market

A cabin for rent without land for $110 a week is one of Tauranga’s cheapest listings in December.

A 4m by 2m shed with a wooden step described as a deck is one of the cheapest rentals in Tauranga as the cost of renting a home in the city has outstripped Auckland and Wellington.

The cabin - listed on a Tauranga Rentals Facebook page – is $110 a week, but you still have to find your own land to put it on, as well as access to water and a power connection.

While some mocked it as a ‘cupboard’, and said the deck was a “step” or a “wooden pallet”, the listing is a sign of a rental market where demand is high and rental property is in short supply.

At the other end of the price scale, a four-bedroom house in Minden, Western Bay of Plenty, is currently listed on TradeMe for $1750 a week, and a three-bedroom house in Pāpāmoa is listed for $1200 a week - both as long term rentals, not holiday lets.

Tauranga is now the most expensive city to rent in the whole of New Zealand, according to the latest TradeMe Property Rental Price Index.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said rental price growth has slowed in the main centres while rents continue to climb in the regions.

“The Tauranga district’s median weekly rent has now overtaken both Auckland city and Wellington city.”

Last month the median weekly rent in the Tauranga region was $640, up 7 per cent when compared with the same month last year.

“We have seen rents in the Bay of Plenty region steadily increase over the past couple of years, with demand outweighing supply and driving prices up,” said Lloyd.

supplied A four-bedroom house in Minden, Western Bay of Plenty, is listed on TradeMe for $1750 a week

The Bay of Plenty region as a whole is now on a par with big cities Auckland and Wellington as one of New Zealand’s most expensive place to rent a home, with median weekly rent at $600.

While Auckland and Wellington prices showed no year-on-year growth, rent in the Bay of Plenty was rising, with a 3.6 percent increase in weekly prices from November 2021 to November 2022.

The TradeMe data showed New Zealand’s national median weekly rent remains at an all-time high, after rents climbed steadily all year.

Supplied TradeMe Rental Property Index: Median weekly rent comparison.

Jessica Nock and her partner, two children and their border collie, Odin, need to move to Tauranga from Taupō, but have been unsuccessful so far despite a budget of $750 a week.

“We’ve been looking for a couple of months. Looking in nearly every area as we know how hard it's been to find a home. We’re lucky to have a high budget, but we are still struggling to find a pet friendly rental. We’ve found that a lot of property managers don't even get the chance to message you back as they're so busy with a lot of other applicants. We apply fast and without even viewing we apply. We have come so close twice now with the real estate agents even saying we are in the top picks then being unsuccessful, it's heartbreaking.We are a respectful family with good references and great jobs.”

supplied Janine Evans of Evans Property Management says they get “many phone calls per week” from would-be tenants feeling desperate.

Janine Evans from Evans Property Management sympathises with people hunting for houses.

“We are finding that demand is still very high compared with supply, and have read on social media there are people living in tents or in their cars.We receive many phone calls per week from tenants who are feeling desperate-we provide them with tips and tricks on how to put their best foot forward when applying for rental properties across Tauranga.”

Holiday rentals in the region are also in demand, with Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa among New Zealand’s top destinations for bookings over the New Year period, according to data from holiday home rental agency Bachcare.