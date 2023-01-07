Teenage fashion designer Poppy Voon escapes Wellington for the family bach whenever she can

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and that’s certainly the case for Poppy Voon.

The 19-year-old Wellingtonian followed her mother, fashion-turned-bridal designer Sophie Voon, into the fashion industry, starting her eponymous clothing label two years ago and a footwear label, General Aesthetic, at the end of last year.

Poppy lives between central Wellington and the family bach at Ōtaki Beach.

POPPY VOON:

We’ve been coming to Ōtaki Beach for a long time. My parents found the land in 2016 and built this bach a year later. It’s a block away from the water and I spend as much time here as possible. I share a Cuba St work space with my mother’s bridal design business and while I love the buzz of the city, being near the beach is so peaceful.

My fiance Joseph McKee bought me the Curionoir candle, which comes in this amazing vessel that’s hand-blown in Auckland. He bought it for my first pop-up store, which I held last year and nearly every customer told me how much they loved it. It now comes with me wherever I go. It’s got a smoky, tobacco scent, which is quite masculine but I prefer that to floral scents, which tend to give me a headache.

I bought the white Arnold Circus Stool next to my bed from Made Good, an Auckland online store. I’d seen these stools in other stores and on Instagram and love how lightweight and versatile it is. It’s designed by Martino Gamper and I love its simple but utilitarian lines.

Douglas Voon

The mug is from Berhampore potter Lucy Coote whose Salad Days label is a favourite. I’ve met Lucy a few times as she owns some of my clothing, so we have that local connection. I love her work and bought two mugs from her last sale, one for my mother and one for me. The shape and colour are beautiful and I’m keen to expand my collection of Salad Days pieces.

When Mum was pregnant with me, she saw Poppy King, the Australian lipstick entrepreneur, being interviewed on TV and thought Poppy was a cool name, so she named me after her. My grandmother bought me Poppy’s book for my birthday last year and I’ve read it so many times.

Douglas Voon

I completely relate to Poppy’s story - how she started her business when she was 19 when she couldn’t find a lipstick she liked and her subsequent struggles and successes. It’s incredibly inspiring.

The Baina pool towel feels so luxurious and soft. It’s made from organic cotton, which is key for me, because I’m all about sustainability in my own label. I found it online at the General Store in Martinborough and loved the colour. I try to swim as much as possible when I’m at the bach and this towel works both for the beach and the shower.

My mother went to university in Wellington with Katie Collis, the owner of Thread Design, a shop in Grey Lynn, Auckland. Katie makes the most amazing bed linen and she gifted these floral pillow cases to Mum a while back. They’re 100% linen and are great to sleep on. I love my sleep and can’t go past a comfortable bed and luxurious bedlinen.

Douglas Voon

The ceramic white vase is from Pip Woods of Pip Woods Ceramics. I met Pip when she visited me in my pop-up store a year ago and we began following each other on social media. That led me to do some graphic design work for her and she gifted me this vase in return. I love its “linen” look glaze and imperfectly perfect stature.