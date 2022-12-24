A literal walk down memory lane: Manawatū man's heritage houses showcase 'a timeline of life in NZ'

Alan Parker, creator of Heritage Walk near Sanson, has shifted seven houses from different eras onto his property, giving the public a glimpse at NZ life across two centuries.

Wander through Alan Parker’s heritage house walk and you’ll get slices of life in New Zealand over the past two centuries.

The Manawatū business owner has opened a visitor attraction at The Woolshed Cafe in Sanson, where he has shifted seven houses from different eras onto his property, a project he’s had in the works for almost a decade.

There is an 1860s colonial cottage, a square villa from the 1880s, a 1900s bay villa, a 1920 California bungalow, a 1930s art deco house, a 1940s state house and a 1960 weatherboard cottage from the 1960s. All have been restored inside and out.

Parker wants to add further houses from the other eras, but more contemporary builds are harder to find and expensive.

READ MORE:

* Havelock North: The most underrated place to visit in Hawke's Bay

* How to tell if an old home has 'good bones'

* Heritage-listed Thorndon villa project brings sunlight through to south side



Parker opened the cafe in 2012. A year later he started moving the houses on to the property from across the North Island.

The first was the art deco house from nearby in Halcombe.

The house styles are instantly recognisable from anywhere in New Zealand.

“We were farming in Central Hawke’s Bay and our kids had left home. We were looking for a new challenge if you like.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Manawatū man Alan Parker has created a heritage walk displaying houses built in different eras of New Zealand history.

“We came up with this concept of a timeline of life in New Zealand, that was the initial spark of an idea.”

Parker has continued acquiring houses and the most recent one, a colonial cottage, arrived last year.

“We had the plan to initially to go back as far as we can. The earliest one is 1860 at the moment. We could come right through to 1990, to 2000.”

He watches Trademe like a hawk, either for houses that would fit his plans, or for fittings and furnishings.

Warwick Smith/Stuff There are seven houses on the heritage walk, ranging from the 1860s to the 1960s.

“You can't just go to Bunnings and buy a lot of this stuff.”

Each house is decked out with period items and authentic furnishings, so every one looks the part, down to the wallpaper, light fittings or beds.

Most of the houses were going to be demolished before Parker grabbed them.

“You're hearing about homelessness all the time. I've got seven houses and no-one is living in them, it's a bit off ... I'm not land banking or restricting people from them.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A 1860s colonial cottage is the most recent addition to the collection.

“Generally these houses all come here because other people didn't want them. It's like a dog sanctuary.”

Before he started the project he only had “lay person” decorating skills, but has since learnt skills to restore the houses to their former glory, including building walls and gib stopping.

“There’s been a lot of work to get to this point, but it's not easy.”

All the houses are consented and have power, but there is no plumbing.

Parker opened the houses for tours two weeks ago and people can come in and walk around. There is an audio guide recorded with details about the houses.

Warwick Smith/Stuff An early 20th century villa is one of the seven houses.

Another thing he’s had to learn is the history of the houses.

The work has been all-consuming.

“When it was a way off finishing, there was a period where there were four houses here and they were very rough inside.

“People would just come out and shake their heads and say ‘do you really know how much work you got here?’ Which I sort of did.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A 1930s art deco style house was the first of the collection to be moved to the site.

“One thing I learnt was you can only get so much done in a day.”

There is space for more houses. A 1950s house has been hard to find and a 1970s A-frame house is another design he’d like to collect.

“The plans are we would probably need the housing market to back off a little bit for it to become a bit more cost-effective. It’s getting very, very pricey trying to obtain them.”

Parker said when he started it cost about $25,000 to $30,000 to get a house and have it moved on site. Now it cost three or four times that.