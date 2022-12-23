St Mary's Bay mansion goes for $11.5 million in mortgagee sale

This huge, renovated mansion at 81-85 St Marys Rd in Auckland has been sold by mortgagee tender.

A mansion in Auckland’s St Mary’s Bay has been sold for $11.5 million in a mortgagee sale.

When the property was first listed a year ago, it was expected to fetch $20 million, but that was before it was made a mortgagee sale.

The rateable value of the property at 83 St Marys Rd is $7.8 million.

Agent Philip Davis refused to comment on the sale, saying mortgagee sales were “sensitive”.

However, the sale price was listed on a PDF on the Barfoot & Thompson website.

The tender deadline of November 8 passed without fanfare, but co-agent Matt O’Brien took to social media to wish his clients a fantastic holiday, posting a picture of the property with a sold sign.

Wall Real Estate/Supplied This 1000sqm rebuilt mega mansion at 83 St Marys Rd includes a self-contained apartment.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion was shrouded in plastic sheeting for three years while it was renovated. This included the addition of a nine-metre “glass and steel box”.

The box houses the kitchen, family room and a “mezzanine party room”.

The heritage section has a reception room, the principal suite and “staff quarters”.

The front yard is completed with “manicured gardens, opulent guest accommodation” and a 15-metre pool.

Although extensively renovated, historic features of the villa remain including the original fireplace and decorative stained-glass.

TVNZ Not every retiree looks to downsize - the Auckland couple in the final Grand Designs NZ show for 2022 took on a massive project.

It was one of the most-viewed properties on Trade Me in Auckland in 2022 with 40,000 views.

The property was last sold in 2019 to Virginia Maxwell, along with two other properties next door.

The property at 89 St Mary Rd was purchased for $3 million, along with a consent to demolish its derelict villa.

That villa made headlines in 2018 when a family who had held for 118 years sold it for the first time. They had bought it for £400.

Maxwell had several property investment companies listed with the Companies Office, but many have been deregistered.