Paddock or protected wetland? 102 Auckland homes held up by technicality

The definition of a wetland has halted the construction of a large housing development in Auckland's south.

A 102-house development in Auckland has been held up because the developer and council experts can't agree on whether the land is a paddock or a protected wetland.

The reason? It has a drain pipe that funnels water into a small pond on the edge of the property.

The source of the argument has been an obscure technicality in freshwater management rules that considers unintended water bodies as protected “natural wetlands”.

The developer, Newhaven Property, first applied for resource consent two-and-a-half years ago in anticipation of starting earthworks at the Papakura site in 2021.

READ MORE:

* Disagreement over 'character value' of dilapidated dairy holds up houses

* No more nimbys? What new housing bill might mean for developers

* The small group of residents fighting an industrial giant's pollution



However, it has been stuck in a legal quagmire ever since.

Back in June 2021, council planner Lucia Tugaga recommended a panel of commissioners refuse consent because the development would “undermine the planning of infrastructure”.

But Newhaven successfully obtained a plan change to rezone the land from rural future urban to mixed housing.

David White/Stuff The proposed 102-house development includes two-storey terraced duplexes, three-storey apartment buildings and four new roads on the three hectare site at 520 Great South Rd.

“Enabling this land for residential purposes is an efficient use of resource, and will assist in ensuring the demand for residential land is being met across the wider Auckland region,” commissioners wrote.

But when the developers when back before commissioners in December for the resource consent, council planner Lucia Tagaga again recommended consent be refused, this time due to “differences of opinion” over a possible wetland.

By this time, Newhaven had hired two separate environmental consultants to study the drain and determine that it was not a wetland and had “negligible ecological value”.

But Auckland Council’s expert Jason Smith disagreed. He cited the Ministry of Environment’s guidance document on freshwater management rules.

David White/Stuff Pipe dreams have turned to pipe nightmares in Papakura where a 102-home development has been stalled over a technicality.

It states even unintentional water bodies created by human activity are considered “natural wetlands” and are therefore protected.

“Artificial wetlands” are exempt, but the difference between the two is murky.

In this case, there was “insufficient evidence to conclude that there is not a natural wetland”, Smith said.

Newhaven “reluctantly” agreed to defer the application hearing for the third time while it conducted further investigations.

David White/Stuff The developers have offered to offset any ecological loss from removing the drain by daylighting 56 metres of another drain to create a new stream.

A new date will be set some time after February this year, according to hearing documents.

This troublesome technicality is a well-known problem. The Ministry for the Environment penned a report for the Government in December, saying the rule was causing issues all over the country, with various councils interpreting it differently.

It said councils “lacked clarity” about the definition of an “artificial wetland” and this had been hindering urban development.

“These activities may contribute to the social and economic needs of New Zealanders, and in some cases would have minimal effects on a natural wetland or could generate net gains in the extent and value of wetlands through offsetting,” it said.

A spokesperson from Environment Minister David Parker’s office said Parker had rewritten the definition of a “natural wetland”.

It had come into force on January 5.

However, the ministry’s guidance document for councils hadn’t been updated.

Newhaven Property director Fraser Newhaven declined to comment as the application would soon be again before commissioners.