Million-dollar Auckland section goes for half price in 'fire sale' auction

An “astute purchaser” scored themselves a million-dollar section in Auckland’s Otara at auction for $520,000 in a literal “fire sale”.

The 673-square-metre section came with two houses and a separate garage, but the catch was that one house "required some attention".

The larger house on the Waipapa Crescent property was significantly damaged by a fire, rendering it uninhabitable. Photographs of the house show it with holes in the roof and windows closed up with plywood.

“Don't let that scare you away. Be a part of the rebuilding process and watch your investment grow!” agent Shane Hodgson wrote in his listing.

The second house, which has three bedrooms, was already tenanted, and the occupants wished to stay.

Despite the auction last Tuesday being held amid flooding in Auckland, Hodgson told Stuff nine bidders showed up ready to make unconditional offers.

“That’s pretty good interest, especially in this market. I was taking registrations right up until 15 minutes before the auction,” he said.

Bidding started at Ray White’s Manukau office on Tuesday at $500,000 and closed at $520,000.

The property was bought by an investor who had the skills to do a rebuild on the property, Hodgson said.

He said another factor driving the bargain was that the section backed onto a power substation.

Trade Me/Supplied The three-bedroom house at the rear of the section appeared to be in good shape.

His team had had one other similar property this year, but generally these types of deals were few and far between, although that could be about to change, he said.

With flood damage across Auckland, Hodgson anticipated that people who were already contemplating leaving the city might assess the damage and simply put their houses up for sale.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of people looking at properties right now.”

Trade Me/Supplied An investor scored a house and 673 square metre section for half price, although the neighbour is an eyesore.

In the meantime, there are other deals for derelicts to be had across Auckland. A 766-square-metre property on Wymondley Road, also in Otara, was listed for $750,000, despite a value of $900,000.

“A lick of paint won't fix this girl up!,” listing agent Nadia Johnston wrote.

The house was uninsured when it was badly damaged by a fire, and now the owners had been forced to sell.

“Inheritance gone wrong, the nest egg is now a problem they need solved,” the listing said.