Council and neighbour lose fight to protect decrepit 'character' dairy

A neighbour argues that the decrepit dairy in Balmoral, central Auckland, adds "character value" and doeesn't want it turned into housing. But not all residents agree with that assessment.

A landowner has been given resource consent to demolish a dilapidated dairy that was labelled as “a pile of shit” by neighbours, on the strict condition she builds houses with wooden window frames.

Geetha Nair not only faced opposition from a neighbour who didn't want their light blocked, but also council “experts” who argued the dairy added to the “character value” of Balmoral Rd, an arterial street in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden.

It was the second time in two years Nair had applied to demolish the derelict building, having owned the dairy since 2003 and never being able to make it a profitable business.

But, at a hearing before commissioners, resource consent team leader Angie Mason argued that Nair had not rigorously assessed the site’s commercial viability, suggesting she might try making it a fish and chip shop or a laundromat before developing housing.

Commissioners rejected this suggestion, agreeing with Nair’s expert witnesses that yellow lines on Balmoral Road meant customers were unable to conveniently stop at the dairy.

"The site is not commercially viable primarily on the somewhat obvious fact that there is no convenient parking to support what is, for all intents and purposes, a convenience retail activity.”

Google Maps/Supplied The Henley Rd Superette at 117 Balmoral Rd hasn’t been open in some years.

But a neighbour who opposed the development was not buying that. According to the commissioner’s decision document, Chao-Fu Wu became “swept up in emotion” calling the applicant and her experts liars.

Wu said as the experts had been paid by the applicants there was a “clear vested interest” and their written statements were a “blatant untruth”.

This prompted a complaint from the applicant’s legal representative Sue Simons who said it was an “unjustified attack” on the professionalism of the expert witnesses. The commissioners agreed.

Further, they determined that the houses, which were 2.5m above the zoned limit, would only cast shadows onto Wu’s roof and therefore would not have a significant effect.

Jason Dorday/Stuff One neighbour thought the dairy was worth saving because it had the only phone box for miles and kids liked to shelter in it.

Meanwhile, the council’s senior planner John Lan opposed the development of three “townhouses” on the 540m² site, because it would change the character of the area.

This was based on the expert opinion of architect Blair Hastings, who said it would be out of keeping with the one-story bungalows present in the “Balmoral Tram Suburb”.

However, the commissioners heard that there was never actually a tram on Balmoral Road, and that Hastings had never actually been an architect.

Sue Simons alleged that Hastings had presented himself as an architect in “voluntary suspension”, but she had found no record of him in the New Zealand Registered Architects Board register.

The commissioners agreed there was an “open question” about Hastings, but they determined he had several years of experience and was nonetheless qualified.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The dairy has graffiti, safety barrier tape and plants growing out of cracks in the walls.

That didn’t mean they agreed with his evidence. Commissioners found there were already a variety of different houses on Balmoral Rd beyond bungalows and the absence of the dairy wouldn't be a significant change.

However, there was much discussion about whether the joinery around the windows of the proposed houses would be made out of wood.

“In our evaluation, the window joinery of any dwelling is an important component of special character values of the area,” they wrote.

“For that reason, while acknowledging that it is not the applicant’s preference, we accept the offer requiring the use of timber joinery [as a condition].”