350 apartments for renters only proposed for Auckland's North Shore

A 350 build-to-rent apartment development has been proposed for central Takapuna on Auckland's North Shore.

A new development in central Takapuna in Auckland will see around 350 new apartments built just for renters.

The joint project between council-owned Eke Panuku​, Cedar Pacific​ and McConnell Property​ will be the North Shore’s first major build-to-rent scheme, located on a vacant lot on Huron St.

The high-rise building will include 350 one, two and three-bedroom apartments with parking and cycling facilities, a pool and a rooftop area for residents. The ground level will include a cafe and retail space.

It is expected to take about three and a half years to complete, with construction to begin once resource consent is granted.

Build-to-rent apartments are owned by investors and professionally managed. They are built to be rented out long-term, instead of being sold to private owners or landlords.

The build-to-rent concept is relatively new in Aotearoa, but is key to the rental market in Europe and the USA.

Eke Panuku priority location director Kate Cumberpatch​ said build-to-rent developments helped alleviate New Zealand’s housing shortage.

“It offers choice and availability and delivers quality rental choices for Aucklanders.”

Each apartment will have a Homestar 6 rating, meaning the homes will be warmer, drier and healthier than homes built to meet minimum standards.

The development would also allow more people to live near the Takapuna town centre, appealing to a wide range of tenants, including first-time renters and those not wanting to live in a retirement village.

Cumberpatch said the new low-carbon homes – just a three-minute walk from the Takapuna Bus Station and around the corner from the under-construction Waiwharariki Anzac Square – would boost the town centre’s prosperity and see more people spending money locally.

“Quality compact, urban living in our town centres near transport hubs means people can choose to reduce their reliance on cars by walking, cycling or using public transport.”

North Shore councillor Chris Darby​ said the development was key to a “reimagined Takapuna” and more affordable, secure living solutions.

“Building 350 new apartments enables a big lift in the number of people who call Takapuna their home, complementing the thousands who already call it their workplace or a great place to visit.”