A brief history of products Kmart had to urgently recall

Kmart has had to withdraw its line of acacia wooden trays after it was reported that customers were finding borer beetles inside them.

The product is yet to be officially recalled, but a spokesperson for Kmart said they were being “securely stored” while it waited for direction from the Ministry for Primary Industries.

It wouldn’t be the first time the retailer has had to recall a product due to unexpected defects. There are 46 items on its recall lister, and here are but a few.

Digital watches

In April, Kmart recalled its Anko line of kids’ digital touch watches out of fear that timekeeping tots could swallow the batteries.

READ MORE:

* Kmart withdraws wooden trays after Govt biosecurity agency confirms pest infestation

* A very Christmas recall: Fake Christmas tree at risk of over-heating

* Egg-free mayonnaise recalled for containing egg



The recall notice said the “button batteries” weren’t adequately secured and if children ingested them, they could suffer internal burn injuries.

“Consumers should immediately cease using the watch and store it out of the reach of children, then return it to the nearest Kmart store for a full refund,” it said.

MBIE/Supplied The Anko range of kids watches from Kmart had easily swallowed batteries.

Teething toys

In the theme of items for children, in October 2022, a line of “teething lamas” that kids were supposed to chomp on was recalled for being a choking hazard.

It was found that a cap in the lama’s foot that sealed its insides could become dislodged and accidentally swallowed.

Customers were urged to urgently stop biting their lama and return it to the store.

Desktop fan

In 2018, a green desktop fan was recalled because damage to a little metal switch could cause it to become live with 240 volts.

Customers were advised to cease using it immediately because of the risk of electric shock.

MBIE/Supplied Kmart's remote control "ATV madness" was recalled due to an overheating problem.

Remote control toy

A remote control vehicle named “ATV madness”, meanwhile, was also recalled because the charger had a propensity to overheat and melt.

Steel toaster

Also in 2018, an overzealous stainless steel toaster with a faulty switch would stay on causing the heating element to stay “live”, even after the lever had risen and looked off.

“Contact with the heating element may result in a severe electric shock,” the recall notice said.

It said nothing of burnt toast.

Dangerous chairs

In 2016, Kmart found that metal chairs it was selling had a taper on the legs that could “cause laceration or entrapment”.

In this case, instead of refunds, customers were offered free plastic “plug kits” to insert onto the chair legs.