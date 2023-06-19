Couple who lost deposit over building dispute have house finished for free

A West Auckland couple who lost their $66,000 deposit following a years-long building dispute have had their home finished for free, and in time for their daughter’s wedding.

A West Auckland couple who lost a $66,000 deposit after a years-long building dispute have had their home finished for free – and in time for their daughter’s wedding.

In October, Stuff reported on the story of Jyotika and Sanjeev Kumar, who’d spent their life savings on building a home in Glen Eden, in preparation for their daughter’s wedding.

They signed a contract with Vikram Gill of EKG Construction, relying on the fact that he was a member of New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) and that the contract had been written by the NZCB.

But three years and $630,000 later, the house remained incomplete with wires hanging out of the wall, joinery left uninstalled, no driveway, patches of wallboard left unrepaired and bathroom sinks lying on the floor. Their daughter’s wedding, to be held in the house, also had to be postponed.

Builder Anish Monpara had seen the news coverage when a colleague asked him to take a look at the site.

“At first I wasn’t keen, because I had a lot on my plate, but I went over there to help out, and I saw what needed to be done.”

Monpara said he wanted to “restore trust in the community”, so he volunteered his labour, free of charge.

Sanjeev Kumar said that after having spent three years in deadlock with the previous builder, seeing the house be completed by Monpara in eight weeks was like “watching a miracle”.

“It’s the first time we’ve slept properly in years. We would be up until midnight, and then we might just start crying,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Kumar’s original builder left the house with no driveway, joinery uninstalled, sinks on the ground and wires sticking out the walls. But a new builder, Anish Monpara, stepped in and completed the project.

Kumar had been putting on a brave face in public, but he suspects he was about three months from going bankrupt, having to pay $1500 a week for a rental and mortgage payments.

Meanwhile, their new build had been left with sinks on the ground, joinery uninstalled, wires sticking out the walls and no driveway.

Stuff previously reported allegations by the Kumars that their original builder, Vikram Gill of EKG Construction, had intentionally left the house unfinished after having already received the bulk of payments for the build.

Although these allegations were backed up by other past clients and employees, Gill described them as “pure lies”, blaming unresolved disputes and a materials shortage for the delay.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Builder Vikram Gill blamed payment disputes and a materials shortage for not having finished the house.

The Kumars decided to bite the bullet and terminate their contract with Gill, but it meant they lost their deposit. And, while Monpara gave his labour for free, the couple say they still had to pay hundreds of thousands for materials.

They were also left to pay subcontractors who hadn’t been paid by Gill, and were refusing to hand over paperwork that would be required before the house could be signed off by council.

Kumar said that was where Monpara’s expertise and good reputation was essential.

Monpara was able to convince subcontractors that they would be paid, obtained the paperwork and oversaw the project’s completion.

“[Builders] are not the bad guys, but if someone in the community does something like this, it impacts the whole community,” Monpara said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Kumar’s back deck has been transformed and a leaky a retaining wall remediated.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) has terminated Vikram Gill’s membership following an investigation into his conduct.

When the story was first reported, NZCB chief executive Malcolm Fleming had stuck by Gill, stating there “hadn’t been sophisticated communication on either side”.

He said membership terminations were rare and only occurred when a member had “acted so unprofessionally” that it was justified.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Builder Anish Monpara, left, took eight weeks to finish the house and 12 weeks to get Code Compliance Certificates from the council. It’s been a huge relief for Sanjeev Kumar, right.

Fleming would not elaborate on what NZCB had found that changed their mind, except to say that Gill had “breached the requirements of membership”.

Company records show that in May this year, Gill had himself removed as a director and shareholder of EKG Projects Limited, instead putting the company in the name of a family member.

Gill is still the director of Spectrum Homes NZ, a company registered in 2021.