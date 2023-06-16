Budget-friendly ways to keep warm in winter

There are small things you can do to make sure your power bill doesn't go through the roof.

P﻿ower bills are going up this winter, just when we need our heating most. At the same time a lot of us are finding it hard to manage our budgets due to the cost of living crisis.

So instead of running the heater for hours on end, we tend to turn to no-spend ways to keep warm.

To find out how people are beating the chill without using electricity, Nine.com.au surveyed 562 people on the﻿ir favourite budget-friendly ways to keep warm during the colder months.

The most popular way people are keeping warm is to use blankets and throws, with 51% of people surveyed selecting that as their favourite winter warmer.

That's probably due to our tendency to spend evenings on the sofa relaxing in front of the TV, where using a blanket or throw is an easy way to warm up without having the heater on, or having it at a lower setting.

Of course, adding an extra blanket to our beds is another simple and affordable way to stay cosy while we sleep.

The second favourite no-spend way to stay warm in winter is to layer clothing, with 31% of people opting to pop on a jumper and socks to beat the cold.

One survey respondent has even stopped running their heater altogether by using clothes and blankets.

“To economise,﻿ we don't use heaters even though we have them. We started not using them last year. We just cover ourselves in thick clothes and when we go to bed we use flannelette sheets, blankets and quilts,” they said.

After using blankets and layering clothes, 4% say draught stoppers/door snakes are their favourite budget-friendly warming hack, while 3% voted for rugs and 2% for blockout curtains.

While these options might not be a favourite way to stay warm, they are actually incredibly effective at keeping warm air in and cold air out.

Unsplash The most popular way people are keeping warm is to use blankets and throws (file photo).

Though you might not notice the difference they make to how cold you feel as much as a blanket or slippers, they have a bigger overall benefit to the temperature of the house.

“I also like door snakes and think they're generally underappreciated,” one said.﻿

However, 7% of people surveyed selected 'other' as their favourite way to keep warm, with some indicating they use all the winter-warmer hacks listed.

Others said they prefer warming up with a hot water bottle and one said they love using a fire pit.

“The best way our family keeps warm is lighting our small fire pit outside. No TV, have dinner by the fire and take time to connect, talk and then have marshmallows for dessert,” they said.﻿

