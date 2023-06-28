Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse available to rent on Airbnb ahead of movie’s release

The property rental company and Warner Bros. have joined forces to promote Barbie by inviting "everyone in Barbie Land" to enter for a chance to win a one-night stay at the luxury estate.

Come on, Barbie, let's go party – at the real-life Malibu Dreamhouse.

Airbnb announced on Monday(US time) that the hot-pink, beach-side mansion inspired by the toy home of the same name will be available to book for a limited time next month – with a twist. This time, Barbie's blond beau, Ken, will be hosting.

The property rental company and Warner Bros. have joined forces to promote Barbie – the summer comedy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – by inviting "everyone in Barbie Land" to enter for a chance to win a one-night stay at the luxury estate.

"We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them," Ken said in a statement.

"But now, it's my turn, and I can't wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs."

Starting July 17 at 10 am (July 18 at 5am in New Zealand) Pacific Time, anyone can request to book Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb. The company will select four lucky guests (two per night) to spend a night at the oceanfront villa for free on July 21 and 22.

According to a press release, "Ken couldn't figure out how to put a price on Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse – after all, Ken's thing is beach, not math!"

The listing welcomes guests to take "a spin through Ken's awesome wardrobe to find their best beach fit," channel "their inner cowboy" while participating in "a line dance or two on Ken's outdoor disco dance floor," challenge each other to a "beach off," sunbathe by the infinity pool and take home "a piece of Kendom" by leaving with a set of rollerblades and surfboards.

Warner Bros/Supplied Starting July 17 at 10 am (July 18 at 5am in New Zealand) Pacific Time, anyone can request to book Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb.

Other features of the Ken-ified dreamhouse include a cowboy-themed salon, an observation deck with a telescope overlooking the ocean, an outdoor bar and grill, an outdoor gym and a deck with a fire pit.

On his Airbnb profile, which features Gosling's character poster for "Barbie," Ken says he lives his life "by two Bs: Beach and Barbie. And rollerblades if you count that B."

"There's so much stuff to do [at the Dreamhouse] – some days, I'm not sure what to do first," his profile reads.

"I mean, do you catch waves before or after firing up the grill? And how do you know when to visit the horses? Anyway, I'm excited for you to stay the night so you can do it all and more!"

This isn't the first time Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse has popped up on Airbnb. In October 2019, the residence was briefly available to rent for $60 a night.

The latest Airbnb listing for Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is just one facet of the robust marketing campaign Warner Bros. and Mattel have launched for Barbie. Leading up to the film's release, the movie studio and the toy company have created custom dolls based on the characters, partnered with Xbox to add Barbie and Ken's cars from the film to the racing video game Forza Horizon 5, teased "Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge" on HGTV, dropped a new disco anthem by Dua Lipa (who also appears in the film) from the Barbie soundtrack and hosted advance screenings of the film, among other things.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, "Barbie" opens in theaters July 17.

