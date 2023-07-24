Say goodbye to lost keys and upgrade to a smart lock

With a smart lock, entering and exiting your home becomes incredibly convenient, thanks to the integration of modern technology.

Have you found yourself in a situation where you misplaced your keys and wished there was an easier way to enter your home? Well, you're in luck. Schlage, a trusted expert in door hardware for over a century, has the solution. Smart locks eliminate the need for traditional keys altogether. With a smart lock, entering and exiting your home becomes incredibly convenient, thanks to the integration of modern technology.

By replacing your existing door hardware with one of Schlage's smart locks, you gain complete control to your home. Now, let's take a closer look at how these smart locks work and explore the true meaning of "convenient access."

Keyless entry for maximum convenience (no more lost keys)

Schlage locks offer a variety of ways to lock and unlock your door, from keypad PIN code entry, key tags, smartphone app or popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google. Imagine the convenience of saying, "Hey Google, unlock the front door" and effortlessly unlocking the door for your mum, whilst you are busy cooking dinner. But if keyless entry still scares you, Schlage offers a backup mechanical key you can store on the keyring for that peace of mind.

Digital access codes for family members or friends

Have you ever wished you could let someone into your home while you're away without the hassle of exchanging keys? With Schlage smart locks, it's incredibly easy! Just use your Schlage app to send them a virtual key, and they can enter their PIN code and make themselves at home. You can even assign unique codes to different family members, friends, or in-laws, giving them convenient access without any fuss.

Temporary access codes for cleaners, home share, or contractors

The trusted neighbourhood plumber is arriving at 10:30 am, but you’re at work? Avoid the rush home and provide a temporary access code. Once the plumber has left, the code expires, and everyone’s happy.

Track your lock usage and receive notifications on your smartphone

Keep teenagers in check with Schlage smart locks by effortlessly monitoring the comings and goings in your home. Plus, you'll always know when tradespeople or cleaners enter and exit your house. Enjoy peace of mind and better control with Schlage smart locks.

Low battery notifications to ensure continuous protection

Schlage smart locks are battery powered and provide you weeks of notice when the battery needs to be replaced. They all use AA Alkaline batteries, which are widely available and easy to replace.

Meet the range

The Schlage smart lock range includes:

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt - Connects to your home Wi-Fi, providing you remote access to your lock via the Schlage app. No additional Wi-Fi bridge accessory is needed. Access simply with touchpad, Schlage Home app or backup mechanical key.

Schlage Ease S1 Smart Deadbolt – Simple access by touchpad, Schlage Abode app, or backup mechanical key, and with a Wi-Fi bridge you can gain remote access too.

Schlage Ease S2 Smart Entry Lock – Convenience with a built-in lever, simple access by touchpad, Schlage Abode app, or backup mechanical key, and with a Wi-Fi bridge you can gain remote access too.

Schlage Artus Smart Lock – Offers versatility with either a narrow or standard backset, simple access by touchpad, Schlage Breeze app, key tags or backup mechanical key, and with a Wi-Fi bridge you can gain remote access too.

Schlage has a diverse selection of smart locks tailored to suit your requirements.

So, what are you waiting for?

If you are considering retrofitting from mechanical door hardware to an electronic solution, then installing Schlage smart locks are a straightforward process that can be accomplished with simply a screwdriver and the user-friendly instructions. Upgrading from a mechanical lock to a Schlage smart lock does depend on the hardware currently on your door, ensuring you purchase a lock that retrofits the holes you currently have. Or if you are unsure, talk to your local locksmith who can help with the right Schlage smart locking solution for your door.

Whether you're enthusiastic about smart home technology and desire to elevate your home automation experience, enjoy engaging in do-it-yourself projects, or are simply fed up with the predictable and insecure practice of hiding keys under doormats or potted plants, Schlage has a diverse selection of smart locks tailored to suit your requirements.

Access is faster, easier, and more convenient. Learn more and check out the full range of Schlage Digital Locks (schlage.co.nz).

