Five European villas you can buy for less than the price of an Auckland home

A villa for sale in Chania, Crete, that costs less than the price of an Auckland home.

It’s that time of year again - it seems like the whole of New Zealand is away on a European summer adventure. Meanwhile, the rest of us are sitting at home or in the office with nauseating FOMO.

So to help you feel just a little bit better while your friends jaunt around the Mediterranean, let’s contemplate a property path less travelled. Sure, it’s nice to skip out from winter for a holiday, but how about a more permanent fix?

With the current median house price for Auckland sitting around $1million, here are five properties in Instagram-worthy locations you could relocate to for less.

A farmhouse in the South of France

FRENCH-PROPERTY.COM Ooh-la-la, this villa for sale on the outskirts of Corsavy, France, is positively penny-pinching compared to Tāmaki Makaurau.

Home to its current owners for the past 31 years, you might find yourself wanting to stay just as long in this idyllic country property on the outskirts of the town of Corsavy in the Pyrénées-Orientales region.

With sweeping views over the countryside from the 4000m² plot, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home reportedly has views of 10 different historic sites.

FRENCH-PROPERTY.COM This home in the Languedoc-Rousillon region has a cosy hardwood kitchen.

The two-storey, double-glazed, 111m² home comes with a 38m² garage/workshop, an in-ground pool, stone fireplace in the living area, shaded patio, pergola, and flagstoned barbecue area.

Truly ‘move-in’ ready, at an asking price of (NZ)$675,930, the home comes fully furnished, including the robot vacuum cleaner, ride-on lawnmower and even a car - an automatic, petrol-fuelled Honda CR-V 4x4.

FRENCH-PROPERTY.COM A paved patio area and steps leads down to the pool at this home in the South of France.

A villa in the Spanish sun

APLACEINTHESUN.COM This villa for sale in the Alicante region of Spain has an asking price of $744,936.

It doesn’t get much sunnier than the region of Alicante in Valencia, and that’s where you’ll find this three-bedroom, two-bathroom stunner.

South-facing in La Cala, Javea, this one-storey home is built in a traditional Spanish style and designed to flow around the pool, looking out to the manicured garden with citrus trees beyond.

APLACEINTHESUN.COM The living area has French doors out to the pool and a traditional Spanish tiled fireplace.

Key features include an exposed beam ceiling above the central fireplace, easy disabled access, central heating, a separate utility space, dedicated office, and an open-plan kitchen.

All this for the asking price of $744,936.

APLACEINTHESUN.COM The master bedroom and living area of this Alicante villa open out to the patio to embrace the sun.

An Italian sea-view apartment

APLACEINTHESUN.COM This apartment in Sardinia has a 20m² shaded deck – perfect for an aperitif.

You could make your mates jealous every day living in this breezy terraced apartment looking out to the sea from Sardinia.

Located in Valledoria in the Ciaccia region, this charming first-floor apartment is situated in a building of just eight other units.

APLACEINTHESUN.COM This two-bedroom apartment in Sardinia will leave change in your pocket at an asking price of just $213,475.

With a 20m² terrace, there’s plenty of room to live life al fresco and enjoy the 180° sea view from Castelsardo to Isola Rossa, one of the island’s most famous beaches.

At 70m², it’s a cute little bolthole with one double and one single bedroom that’s a stone’s throw away from the shore. One hour from the closest airport, the apartment also comes with a garage.

APLACEINTHESUN.COM Inside, this Sardinian apartment is full of quaint Italian seaside style charm.

At $213,475, we’ll let you do the maths on whether la dolce vita makes sense for you.

A stone villa in historic Chania, Crete

Supplied This villa in the Chania region of Crete is certainly worthy of a picture or two, and you could live here year round.

Steeped in ancient history, this Greek region is also known as the Minotaur’s island. But whether you’re lured here for the legends or not, you’ll want to stay for the food, beaches, and of course, the comparatively value-laden property market.

This villa made in part of a historic stone structure has three bedrooms and also comes with an adjoining one-bedroom guest cottage.

Supplied This Crete villa has a Mediterranean feel inside and outside – yes please.

Wrapped around a turquoise pool, this Gavalohori villa has many beautiful features such as stone archways, multiple courtyards, an outdoor heated shower, a roof terrace, wooden vaulted ceilings, and a mature garden with fruit trees.

A few minutes drive to the local beaches and tavernas of Almyrida, it’s also a half-hour drive to the bohemian city of Chania, once occupied by the Venetians, which has an international airport.

Supplied This villa for sale in Chania, Crete, with bonus guest cottage, still costs less than the median price of a place the Auckland ‘burbs.

It could be yours for $729,417.

Two homes for the price of one in Croatia

RIGHTMOVE.CO.UK This property for sale in Konavle, Croatia, has two villas on a single section, centered around a pool.

If you’re well and truly sick of watching those snaps roll in from Croatia, rope in a friend to go halves with because here’s just the thing to quell your envy.

This property in Konavle, south-east of Dubrovnik in Croatia, comes with not one villa, but two.

RIGHTMOVE.CO.UK This Croatian property was made for people who like to party.

Both made of stone, each home has two bedrooms, a bathroom, an open plan kitchen-living area, and comes complete with parquet flooring and tiling.

Centred around a large swimming pool and garden, the two villa complex could be perfect to be shared between a friend or family group who like to entertain.

RIGHTMOVE.CO.UK A property in Konavle, Croatia, with two villas on a single section, and still a price tag lower than the median cost of a home in Auckland.

Priced at $961,123, if you want to trade up the rain for some rays, you could call this place your forever home.

Disclaimer: While New Zealand has friendly ties and various working holiday schemes with these European countries, each has their own requirements for foreign citizens actually immigrating and/or buying property – it would pay to do your research before setting your heart on one of these gems.