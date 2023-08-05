First home buyer's surprise proposal a heart-warming success

Original and totally romantic, this Auckland couple's big moment unveiling the purchase of their home turned into an even bigger life moment.

Buying your first home is an emotional and memorable experience for everyone but in the case of this Auckland couple, it’s a day they’ll truly never forget.

This week, an Auckland couple kicked off their new purchase of a four-bedroom Point Chevalier home with an extra surprise where the SOLD sticker should be – a marriage proposal.

Nick Sou, 25, a construction worker, and his girlfriend Wendy Ou, 24, had been searching for their first home purchase for over a year.

It was around this time that Sou dreamed up the romantic (and tricky) way he would ask his longtime girlfriend to marry him.

Stuff As if landing your first home wasn't enough, Wendy Ou expected to unveil a 'Sold' sticker and found her partner Nick Sou on one knee instead.

The problem was, it all hinged on the couple finally finding a house.

“It was my idea for over a year,” says Sou. “We knew we would get married to each other at some point, but I hadn’t made a proposal.”

Beaten to the finish line time and time again, the property roller-coaster felt like it might last forever.

The pair finally found a home they loved in Point Chevalier.

TradeMe The Point Chevalier home purchased by Nick Sou and Wendy Ou, site of a romantic surprise proposal just days ago, where the SOLD sticker was swapped for popping the question.

But their buyer’s agent, William Zhang of Barfoot & Thompson, and his “dream team” pulled out all the stops to finally make it happen. Finance and a building report were arranged in the space of a few hours on a Sunday afternoon to help get the pair over the line.

Zhang, also a friend of the couple’s, had been working with them for a while and had watched on as disappointment after disappointment rolled in.

“They missed out a property in Massey that was under offer and the lady [Wendy] was so sad, she cried for two nights. Very sad,” says Zhang.

TradeMe The living room of the couple’s new home in Kiwi Road, Point Chevalier.

“They came to me and said ‘Can you help us?’ and we started working together. We've been to a few auctions and they started learning how to buy property and we were advocating for them.”

So when Sou asked Zhang to help him get a special proposal version of the SOLD sticker created, he was happy to oblige.

“I just went there earlier and put the sticker on, and covered with another piece of blank paper, to make a surprise, and they arrive,” says Zhang.

TradeMe The pair’s new home includes a spacious master bedroom.

“And the morning, the morning on Sunday, it was very foggy. It was sort of like a fairy story. It was very, very, very nice.”

Of course, she said yes, and now the rest will hopefully be history.

The post-proposal euphoria is still strong for the pair.

TradeMe The Point Chevalier home was snapped up by the pair in just three days.

“It’s still just like, a little bit exciting, at the least at the moment, because it was planned a long time ago,” says Sou.

“I was still a little bit nervous. Because it was the first time, and probably the last time as well I hope,” he laughs.

With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a freehold title, the $1.4million home has plenty of space in which to get on with their lives together. A very quick sale, the home had a CV of $1.525m, and was snapped up by the couple in three days.