Toilet seat up or down? We have the definitive answer

Which way do you think Kiwis like to leave the throne?

A topic of vehement debate, it seems that nothing quite separates the girls from the boys more than the question of toilet seat up or down.

In response to a recent story on toilet seat innovations, our readers staked their claims in the comments section, citing varying reasons for the different positions.

They range from politeness to convenience to hygiene, and even include the need to ensure your pet doesn’t jump into the bowl once you’re out of the bathroom.

“Keeping the lid up is like looking into a long drop,” said Jamiqua.

“I can't stand it when I'm visiting somewhere and they are lid-down people. It means that I now have to touch your toilet to use it. Gross! Seat down, lid up please,” said another reader, known as Delite.

“The whole lid and seat should be shut every time to keep smells from lingering. Not sure why the seat up or down is even for debate when it should be more about open vs shut,” said Samwise.

One reader approached the matter from a professional position: “I've cleaned many, many toilets in the context of my employment while I was putting myself through university,” said KiwiUSA.

”All toilet users should, whenever possible, put both toilet seat and lid down. We know without a shadow of a doubt that a 'plume' of...'aerosol'...flies out.”

Unsplash It's official - Stuff readers prefer to leave the toilet seat down, or close the lid altogether.

Regardless of your stance on the issue, we decided to put this mundane topic of domestic mania to the test with a poll.

So who’s right?!

Now, the results are in – and it seems that for Kiwis, leaving the toilet seat down is where it’s at.

Based on the recent Stuff poll above, 54% of readers who answered like to leave their loo with the toilet seat “definitely down”.

Surprisingly, in second place, 27% like to close the seat and lid altogether.

In third place, just 12% of readers most usually leave the seat up, and 7% are a flexible bunch, focusing their efforts depending on who’s present in the house.

Do you agree with the results above? Let us know in the comments.