Eye-watering Westhaven marina views enhanced by $2 million renovation

We bet you haven’t seen a home with views quite like this.

Not many Aucklanders will have seen the city from a vantage point like this, in a house with California style and a sensational position over Westhaven.

Described as a “dress circle masterpiece”, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home occupies pride of place in the Saint Marys Bay​ ridge, looking down on to the marina.

Built by property developer and real estate agent Layne Stephens in 1984, the home was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright designs and originally had a white exterior, since reclad.

Stephens’ construction company specifically built the home to fit the section and to make the most of the spectacular vista.

Bayleys This home at 103 Shelly Beach Road in Auckland boasts harbour views beyond your peripheral vision.

“The views are extraordinary,” says Stephens. “I haven't been in anything else around this side of the city that has views that come close to this.”

Stephens lived in the home himself for three years, then sold it, then marketed and sold it another time as an agent, and is now representing the property once more.

Luxurious and contemporary, the home has been internally renovated several times over the years, including a recent renovation which came to over $2 million.

Bayleys Built by property developer and real estate agent Layne Stephens in 1984, since then he's sold it twice, and is now the listing agent once more for its latest change of hands.

The shape of the home is unchanged from when he built it, although an infinity swimming pool that “would hang over the cliff”, once gracing the divide between land and sky, has since been decked over.

“I'm pleased to see the current owner who I sold it to has returned it to its an initial form: It's been enhanced,” says Stephens.

At around 270m², the property might be perched on the Ponsonby cliff, but there’s plenty of space.

Bayleys Harbour views from every room? Yes please.

Special features include a wrap-around deck, gas fireplace, European kitchen appliances, a garage turntable, an internal elevator to help you ascend the three storeys of the home, a master bedroom with generous dressing room and ensuite, a wine cellar, and of course – those one-in-a-million views.

The home offers a stretch of skyline from the Auckland Harbour Bridge to the Skytower, and everything in between. For deep-pocketed fans of watching the boats go by, it doesn’t get much better.

Prospective buyers need to be quick: The tender closes today.