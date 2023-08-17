Enchanting Poderi Crisci estate brings the dream of Italian vineyard life to Auckland

Your opportunity to eat, pray, love under the vines has arrived at the Poderi Crisci estate, now for sale by negotiation.

If you’ve always wanted your own “little slice of Italy”, it’s now available on New Zealand shores.

The iconic and authentically Italian Poderi Crisci vineyard in Waiheke’s Awaawaroa valley is up for sale by negotiation.

Set in 7.7 hectares of verdant grounds, including a manicured Italianate garden and 2.5 hectares of lush vines, it’s a scene straight out of a romantic movie.

The scene of many an elegant wedding or long lunch, many Kiwis likely have fond memories of Poderi Crisci. If you’ve been lucky enough to visit, then you’ll know well just how beguiling this secret valley is.

Ray White The restaurant at Poderi Crisci estate is flanked by terraces and covered in delightful creeping vines.

Set in motion by chef and restaurateur Antonio Crisci, founder of Italian institutions in the Auckland food scene, Toto and Non Solo Pizza, has found that after 15 years of hosting celebrations, it’s time for a change of pace.

Originally from Naples, Italy, Crisci moved to New Zealand more than 40 years ago, bringing his culture with him.

“The idea was to create something like we would in Italy. The idea was to create a self-sustaining place where we make wine and olive oil and we have a veggie garden,” says Crisci.

Ray White Antonio Crisci, chef and restaurateur, is ready to slow down the pace of life and move on from Poderi Crisci.

“Eventually there is room and possibility to have accommodation where people can enjoy the pace and a little slice of Italy. We had the idea that if they wanted to participate in the life they could be part of the wine making or olive oil production. In Italy, it's called agriturismo.”

Now at stage in his life where he isn’t looking to take on large new projects like building accommodation, Crisci wants to pass the baton to someone with the same vision he has.

“I always start to do these things because I like the concept, but I would like to be on the other side of the counter as a tourist. I want to slow down,” he says.

Ray White The Italianate gardens outside the restaurant have witnessed many special celebrations, like weddings and birthdays.

“Poderi Crisci is a kind of dream or passion, it's a beautiful property with a beautiful outlook.”

“There is a house on the property with the possibility of building another house, and the business has been profitable since day one, so it's a combination of lifestyle and income.”

A destination in its own right, once visited, Waiheke’s charming Poderi Crisci is never forgotten.

Ray White Poderi Crisci Estate on Waiheke comes with 2.5 hectares of “thriving” grape vines.

”It’s like a different dimension,” he says.

With four bedrooms, three bathrooms and swimming pool, the home on the estate already has everything you need to settle in.

Ray White A bucolic scene, Poderi Crisci will likely appeal to green-thumbed people who like to host a party.

The landscaped terraces and views will offer particular appeal to those who like to spend time relaxing outdoors.

For those preferring to perhaps build anew, an elevated house-site/helipad at the top of the property presents an opportunity to build a dream home with enchanting views of the sea, vines and valley.