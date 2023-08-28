Arts philanthropist's Grand Paritai Dr mansion comes with its own gallery and kinetic sculpture

Built by arts philanthropist Dame Jenny Gibbs in 1991, this stunning sculptural home is now for sale with Sotheby's via international tender.

A work of art all in its own right, this three-storey, abstract 90s mansion crowning the Ōrākei cliff-line at 31 Paritai Drive, was built by well-known arts philanthropist Dame Jenny Gibbs. Now, it's up for sale.

Designed by David Mitchell of Mitchell Stout architects in 1991 and still largely original, the vast home of 918m² encapsulates the design thinking of the era and was built around the specific needs and lifestyle of its owners.

A prominent supporter of the New Zealand and international art communities throughout her career, Gibbs and her husband created the stunning home to be not only their primary residence, but also an art gallery, event space, and art storage facility.

Set on a 1315m² section, the home is surrounded by award-winning subtropical landscaped gardens, and features a large, shallow water feature.

Simon Devitt Part art gallery, part domestic dwelling, this 1991 architectural home was designed by David Mitchell.

Floating above this pond is a kinetic sculpture by Phil Price which will remain installed with the property.

With a north-facing aspect over Okahu Bay, Waitematā Harbour and Bastion Point, the land itself originally belonged to the Auckland harbour master, the views are quite simply “unique”.

”It's obviously an iconic piece of architecture,” says Gavin Pollard of Sotheby’s. “The location is obviously excellent.”

Stuff Witi Ihimaera & Dame Jenny Gibbs at The Pah Homestead in Auckland at a charity event supporting The Court Rebuild in Christchurch.

“They took the advice of David Mitchell, one of New Zealand's leading architects, and he had a very specific brief from them to encapsulate an art gallery, but also to make it a home, with a lot of individual spaces,” says Pollard.

Built to showcase and safely store Gibbs’ and her husband’s substantial art collection, aside from the towering multi-storey internal gallery, clearly ripe for the display of artistic works, the home also features climate controlled display areas and storage to preserve further significant and delicate treasures.

It also has a reception space for functions to amplify Gibbs’ philanthropic works in the New Zealand art community, one of multiple entertaining areas.

Simon Devitt This kinetic sculpture by Phil Price is fixed above the outdoor water feature and comes with the property. along with several other sculptures inset in the garden.

“There are lots and lots of different spaces, all with different light and different views of the ocean.”

“The downstairs area has got beautiful floors, and is designed for hosting large events in which there is a piano in-situ,” says Pollard. “The ability for audio in the lower level is magnificent.”

“She [Gibbs] talks of times when they've hosted events where there's been singing and that the acoustics are just amazing.”

Simon Devitt At the heart of the residence, the three-level art gallery with glass and stainless steel staircase.

The house has five bathrooms but just three generous-sized bedrooms, one of which is a separate studio apartment. If buyers need more bedrooms, there are two large offices which could also be converted.

Standout features of the mansion include a wine cellar, an electric platform to assist in positioning art on the walls, marble and travertine floors, and a top-lit, three-storey gallery space which is threaded through at various levels by transparent bridges made of glass block and stainless steel, and generous garaging for six cars.

Simon Devitt Almost a civic space, Gibbs’ home treads the fine line between the personal and public worlds of arts philanthropy.

Simon Devitt Marble and travertine flooring is throughout the reception areas of the home, such as this space.

In addition, the space comes with facilities that rival public galleries including temperature-controlled storage vaults, a wine cellar, even an electric platform to help you position art on the walls.

However, despite its mammoth size, the home reportedly does still feel like home.

“It's kind of amazing,” says Pollard. “It's so tranquil as well. You’ve just got beautiful native birds all around you, and it's just got a lovely feel about it. When people actually go and see it, you can’t help but get that feeling.”

Simon Devitt In its more private spaces, the structure seems to hug the cliff, drawing in the harbour views.

Simon Devitt The home features multiple spaces which all have a different look, feel and view of the ocean.

In the Gibbs family for many years, it’s now time for the magnificent home to gain new owners. Due to its own artistic and historical provenance, it's now up for international tender with Sotheby’s.

“Anybody who's got a massive interest with art and is wanting to live in New Zealand as a place, well then here would be absolutely perfect. So we're looking we're looking for that type of person. The location is amazing, and it's highly sought after.”