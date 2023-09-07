Make an entrance: What colour to paint your front door to enhance curb appeal

Considered a lucky colour in many cultures, a bright red like this Resene Guardsman Red on the front door looks great on this wooden villa.

Want your home to make a lasting first impression? There might be no better way than with a bold statement doorway.

While the style of your home is worth taking into consideration, no matter the era, there’s a colourful hue that will be bound to suit.

One of those tasks that is both relatively low effort yet high impact, painting your front door is bound to make your entryway feel fresh.

Improving curb appeal is a drum often banged by real estate agents and stylists, but there’s method to their madness. If you’re selling your home, surely you want potential buyers beginning to fall in love before they’ve even walked in?

Colour expert Karen Warman, marketing manager at Resene, weighs in on how to use colour to your home’s advantage.

So what colour make guests feel good?

In terms of what makes people feel welcome, if you want to pull people in, Warman suggests that you opt for warm tones.

“Yellow, pink, coral, lime and orange doors are all cheerful social colours for your front door, adding a touch of excitement and raising energy levels,” she says. “People tend to be drawn into warm hues that offer a warm welcome.”

Resene Sunny yellow makes a great colour choice on this seaside-feeling home.

“Front doors are the perfect place to add a little personality to your home,” says Warman. “A coloured front door makes it easy to find the door and gives visitors a hint about who lives inside.”

But which hue to choose?

You might not guess it, but yellow and pink are increasingly popular as a pigmented punch in the entranceway.

“Citrus colours are always popular for front doors,” says Warman. “Colours like Resene Adrenalin, Resene Wild Thing or Resene Turbo. Or for something bold but a little more traditional: Resene Pohutukawa and Resene Red Berry are top favourites.”

Resene Slightly more coral-orange than perhaps you might usually consider, Resene Daredevil looks great on this colonial build.

“We’re seeing an increasing trend to pink and coral front doors, with bold colours like Resene Irresistible, Resene Smitten and Resene even lighter fresher hues like Resene Gelato and Resene Tropical.”

However if these candy colours aren’t quite your thing, a classic blue door always looks great too.

“Why not try the teal tones of Resene Hullabaloo?” says Warman.

What colour door will best suit my style?

Resene Resene Camarone serves a vibrant look on this contemporary build.

If you’re thinking that the same bright shade you saw on a new build might not work out at your place, your design senses could be right.

While all types of homes can look great with a bold front door, the palette will shift depending on your home’s architecture.

If you have a villa, Warman recommends opting for something either “nice and neutral”, with deep greys like Resene Bokara Grey or Resene Nero, or more traditional, with bright reds like Resene Pohutukawa or Resene Red Berry.

“There has been a growing trend in more recent times to move from all red to related hues with pinks, purples through to corals,” she says.

Resene A colour often used on mid-century homes, Resene Clockwork Orange looks great in this entrance-way too.

On the other end of the style spectrum, as Mid-century homes tend to have a more eclectic palette, a vibrant orange or green like Resene Koru is popular.

“New builds often have wooden stained doors or for a sleeker look, black or grey doors,” says Warman. “But in a neighbourhood of similar style homes, the front door is often the one place you can truly stamp your mark on your home, and it’s common to see pure bright colours of yellow, orange and red be embraced.”

“While blue is generally one of the world’s most popular colours, it doesn’t tend to be used on doors as much as its popularity might suggest.”

So how do I paint my front door?

Getting down to the nitty-gritty, it might make a substantial aesthetic transformation but fortunately, actually painting your front door isn’t hard.

“Front doors are a quick and easy way to refresh your home without having to do too much work,” says Warman.

“The key is to prep well. Make sure the old coating is sound. If not, you will need to remove any flaking and sand back to a sound surface. Always wipe off the sanding dust so that the paint can stick.”

Choosing a paint with the right finish important for a high wear surface like a front door. A gloss finish is recommended, as these tend to stay cleaner for longer with dirt and contaminants sliding off more easily, translating into your front door looking better for a longer time.

“A popular finish for front doors is Resene Super Gloss or Resene Enamacryl gloss waterborne enamel.,” says Warman. “A gloss finish will also help your front door colour pop, as the gloss will make it seem cleaner and brighter than a lower sheen finish.”

As front doors are often in direct sunlight for large parts of the day, that should be another consideration for wear and tear, and you need to choose your colour accordingly.

“If you’re choosing a dark colour, this means your door can get very hot. Choose the Resene CoolColour version of your colour to help reflect more heat and keep your door cooler,” Warman says.