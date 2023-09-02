Grand villa once home to WWI hero, and a mayor, gives a window onto Wellington's past

This double bay villa built in 1887 at 26 Grant Road in Thorndon, Wellington, offers a view into the past. A well-loved family home, it's now up for sale.

Full of grand character and a stone’s throw from the Wellington CBD, it doesn’t get much more “Welly” than this two-storey Thorndon villa with views for days.

Now for sale once more, gazing into its list of previous owners is to look back on Wellington, and New Zealand’s, historic past.

Set on a corner lot, the double-bay home was built in 1887 by newlyweds Edward Harland Dean, son of Reverent WJ Dean, a leading figure in the Methodist church in New Zealand and a lawyer practising from chambers in Lambton Quay, and his wife Emily Clark.

The original house was single storey, with the Deans living in the house for over 20 years as they raised their family of two sons and two daughters.

In 1897, the family commissioned Danish-born architect Augustus JE Schwartz to design a large extension to the house, adding another storey, creating the exterior footprint that is seen today from the street.

The renovations included elaborate stained-glass windows in the front room and in the stairwell, which feature in the book In the Light of the Past - Stained Glass Windows in New Zealand Houses (1983) by Jock Phillips and Chris Maclean.

Edwin Dean died in 1912, so from 1914 to 1919 his widow Emily rented the house to the Government for use by Captain Percival Hall-Thompson, Naval Advisor to the NZ Government, and his family during WW1.

Lowe & Co The home boasts sweeping sea views over Wellington Harbour.

AUCKLAND MUSEUM CENOTAPH This home was once home to New Zealand war hero and founder of the navy, Captain Percival Hall-Thompson.

Credited as the founder of the New Zealand navy, Hall-Thompson captained New Zealand’s first warship, the HMS Philomel, and organised minesweeping in 1918.

Passing through several hands over the next decades, the home was run as a boarding house until 1969 by Violet Grace Martin, before being purchased by Patrick Davin, brother of Oxford-based New Zealand writer Dan Davin, who owned it until 1981.

The next owners would include Wellington MP Dame Fran Wilde, Graeme and Pamela Pirie, who owned the home until 2008 and undertook renovations described as a “massive labour of love”, with Brigid McArthur and Richard Baker then owning the house from 2008 to 2013, undertaking further renovations such as the bespoke, library fit-out in the front, south-eastern room.

Lowe & Co The property features stunning native timber features throughout which have been lovingly restored.

Lowe & Co Stand on the other side of kitchen island and you’ll have the best view in the house, out across the bay.

Now the home of Phil and Jacquie Guerin since 2013, the five-bedroom two-bathroom home has served as “an incredible home” for their family.

Although the 300m² home had been updated several times during its history in a gradual process to restore the native timber features, the Guerins commenced more renovations upon moving in.

.“The house looked good but tired when we moved in. Some areas were definitely in need of a refresh and the kitchen and bathrooms were due for replacement,” says Phil Guerin.

Lowe & Co Created in 1897 during the arts and crafts period, this window and another in the front room features in the book Light of the Past - Stained Glass Windows in New Zealand Houses (1983) by Jock Phillips & Chris Maclean.

Lowe & Co The snug and sophisticated library room doubles as a home theatre space.

“We also had to remove two large internal chimneys that had moved in an earthquake, so we took the opportunity to do a major renovation of the whole house then as the chimney removal took some time to organise and complete.”

“We are both management consultants,” says Phil. “We specialise in helping clients get big, complex tasks done, so those skills were certainly tested in the renovation.”

“The first year we lived in a building site, with a large crew of talented builders taking on everything from re-running pipes and cables, double glazing the windows, installing the new kitchen, laundry and bathrooms to restoring the native timber features and fully redecorating the house,” says Jacquie.

Lowe & Co The home has retained a wealth of original features.

But for all their hard work, they earned “a fabulous home for a family that also works really well for entertaining or for hosting visitors”.

“The layout is very flexible and the way we use various spaces has changed as our kids have grown older,” says Phil.

“The house has a great flow and works well for hosting gatherings of various sizes,” says Jacquie.

Lowe & Co A great spot for a party, the Guerin’s have held many significant family events at 26 Grant Street.

“All three of our sons have held their 21st parties here, and we have hosted numerous other events with family and friends over the years.

“We feel privileged to have become part of the history of this house. But now our kids are moving on and, reluctantly, it is time for us to do so too,” says Jacquie.

Unique features of the property include a walk-in pantry, outdoor courtyard, a library that doubles as a home theatre, two offices and a bonus utility room, dual access from Newman Terrace or Grant Street, and a double garage.

Lowe & Co The plans created by architect Augustus J.E. Schwartz for the 1897 extension to the home, creating the second storey.

Lowe & Co 26 Grant Road in 1897 as final painting was being completed on the exterior.

Phil’s favourite place in the house is standing at the kitchen bench, watching the ships come in and out of the harbour, or slipping away for a quiet moment in the library.

The Guerins have enjoyed living there so much, they’d vouch that “it works better than many modern homes for day-to-day living”.

Listed with Lowe & Co, offers on 26 Grant Street, Thorndon are invited upwards from $2,495,000.