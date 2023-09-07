83-year-old wants back in his home after brush with death in Auckland's January flooding

An Epsom-Mount Eden resident since birth, 83-year-old Peter Rawlins is still to return to his Shackleton Road home after a brush with death from flood, fire and a falling refrigerator in January.

One of the original purchasers in the block of eight, two-bedroom units, he’s lived at his property since 1977, back when Shackleton Road was still, as he describes it, “open fields with fruit trees”.

There are two steps at his back door, and in the past, he’d seen the property flood up to the top of the first step, but never to the door.

“It had always drained away,” says Peter Rawlins, “It’s all volcanic ground around here.”

ANABELA REA/Stuff Peter Rawlins, 83, has been a resident of his Mt Eden unit since 1977. The January flooding in Auckland caused him to have a brush with death, after being trapped in his laundry while floodwaters rose. In all his time in residence, he's never seen flooding like it and blames the area's in-fill housing for changing the drainage of the area.

“There was still open ground even up until the 70s. And there were the underground lava flow tunnels, that if you knew what you were doing, you could walk all the way from Mount Eden road, down Dominion Road and nearly all the way to the zoo.

“So if it rained heavily, the water would sort of flow down like an underground river in some places here. There are houses on this street that during the January flood, you could hear the water coursing under the house, under the ground.”

These days, Rawlins’ property is flanked on every side by 12 or more infill housing builds with concrete driveways and minimal grass.

“There wasn't much infill housing here until about the late 90s, early 2000s,” he says.

ANABELA REA/Stuff At its highest point, the water was at head height downstairs. In all his time in residence, Rawlins has never seen flooding like the area had in January and blames in-fill housing for changing the drainage of the suburb.

High density housing with impermeable surfaces undoubtedly had an effect on water levels during January’s catastrophic flooding. Stormwater systems had no way of coping with four months of rainfall in one 24-hour period, as happened on January 27.

In Rawlins’ section of the street, water reached head height, destroying the ground floor of homes, causing an electrical fire from a neighbour’s RV, and causing some residents, himself included, to have a close brush with death.

“It was unreal,” he says. “I kept watching the water come in thinking, ‘Bloody hell, surely it’s got to stop soon.’”

ANABELA REA/Stuff Rawlins’ home is now a shell as it is under renovation for him to move back in. Whilst the rebuild has given him the opportunity to declutter from upstairs, a lifetime of curios from the downstairs living spaces had to be thrown out.

Around 5.30pm, when Rawlins had investigated the rising water in the back garden, he’d noticed a colony of crickets had climbed out of the garden to huddle at the back door.

“It was a very strange thing. I thought, ‘This is a real bad sight, real bad.’”

Yet, sure that the water wouldn’t pass the tidemark he’d seen before, he decided not to move his car, and stayed put downstairs eating dinner.

“I thought, ‘To hell with it, let’s see how bad it goes.’ Then while I was eating my dinner, I looked out towards the front door, and it was just like a movie, the water started coming in.

“The tension in the water sort of held itself, like a curve.”

ANABELA REA/Stuff The Asian statue at centre and a few other curios are some of the few survivors of what once decorated Rawlins’ lounge.

“It came like a little wave at first and then more forceful, a semicircle spreading out onto the carpet. And then it got bigger, a bigger circle and it kept coming towards me.”

“I was sitting at my dining table in bare feet and shorts having dinner. I decided to stay but it kept lapping up. Got up round my ankles. I watched as it spread across under and through the kitchen.”

It would be up to his knees by the time he finally admitted defeat and decided to head upstairs, but by then it was too late to save anything more than a handful of special curios.

Doubling back for dry clothes from the hot water cupboard, he failed to spot that the refrigerator was now floating in the water.

ANABELA REA/Stuff The scene of a near death experience, with the floodwater at waist height, Rawlins found himself bleeding and trapped in the laundry at left, with his fallen refrigerator blocking the door.

“I came towards it and I gave it just a bit of a push, to get it out of the way to get past,” says Rawlins.

“Well it really angled over and came down unfortunately, right down on the side of my leg, taking the skin off. It fell over sideways and rammed itself into the ply. There was blood all over the place.”

With the dirty flood water now waist-deep, Rawlins was now trapped in his laundry and bleeding from a large gash down his leg. Ditching his clothes, he scrambled over the fridge.

The ambulance team arrived two hours later, with the water now at chest height. Shouting to Rawlins from the driveway, they instructed him to keep his leg bandaged and sit tight.

ANABELA REA/Stuff Rawlins has been in emergency housing since March, it took the intervention of friends to help him secure a reliable builder. He has never been offered counselling to recover from the stress of his ordeal.

“I said, “Do you have anything you could float me out on?’ They said no, we’d all get too wet. Better to stay put and dry.”

In shock, he decided to get into bed, but not long after, things got worse.

“I started to see this flickering light on the curtains. It was kind of strange. And then I heard a woman's voice yelling out: ‘Fire, fire.’”

“Before I could even pull the curtain back, I could feel the heat. There were sheets of flame running up the side of the townhouse over the drive, the V of the roof was all in flame. Every time a gust of wind would come, I would just see the flames shoot up the side of their house.”

ANABELA REA/Stuff Still a building site, Rawlins hopes to be home again this month, some eight months after the flooding disaster. He still doesn’t have any furniture.

Rawlins found out the following day that the neighbour’s RV, which had been plugged into electricity in their house, had caught fire and due to its materials, could not be extinguished.

“It was pretty scary,” he says. “The wind was blowing from the north, so it was blowing directly this way.I thought that any minute the flames were gonna be going over this way and hitting the trees in my yard.

“The woman told me later she jumped off the roof, swam over the boundary fence, climbed onto the roof of our carports and someone helped her get down over on the side somewhere.”

With the water now three quarters of the way up his stairs, Rawlins stayed marooned until the following day, when the water had receded to waist height. He saw a neighbour going down the drive in an SUV and jumped at the opportunity to be rescued.

“What amazed me the most was how long the water stayed,” he says. “I thought it would have drained out towards Peary Rd, there’s a natural basin there, but that must have been full up too.”

Help with his now ruined home would soon arrive in “a real swarm of helpers”, other neighbours from the street and their friends, who helped to strip Rawlins’ home down to a shell.

The question of where to live now and how to begin fixing his home was more complicated.

“A family down at number 79 rescued me, took me in, I must have been such an imposition to them. I lived there until I went into temporary accommodation.”

Now in temporary accommodation since March, Rawlins has received ongoing delays from his insurance payout, and says he’s never been offered counselling to talk through the stressful ordeal.

He says he was messed around months of delays by a building company, but finally secured a reliable builder, Manuka Construction, to begin work on his home in July.

He’s now set to finally move back into his home this month, although he still has no furniture and no car, with which to go out and shop. Despite his perpetually sunny disposition, it’s been a huge and unnecessary stress for the octogenarian, living alone and already dealing with health issues.

“I'm just hoping that it holds off a real big flood for another 20 years,” he says. “I wouldn’t like to do all that again.”