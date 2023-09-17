'Back on the market': Relationship breakdowns fuel property listings

A half-renovated home in Auckland’s Browns Bay has been put on the market, and the real estate agent is using some creative marketing to get noticed.

A couple has been forced to put their house on the market mid-renovation after their marriage break down – and they are far from the only ones.

Real estate agent Andrew Harley said the Browns Bay home was mostly finished when it hit the market.

“Due to the couple’s break-up, combined with higher interest rates, they now need to sell,” he said.​

The listing, titled ‘Untying the Knot & Unloading the Lot’, was posted to TradeMe in early September.

“Marriages may not always stand the test of time, but this home is sure to,” the listing reads.​

One of the owners – a builder who had been renovating the home – has left a couple of rooms unfinished, but Harley said the space is liveable.

“Everything is functional. There are just areas of the house that are still to be completed,” he said.​

Supplied/Stuff The home was listed on trade me under the title Untying the Knot & Unloading the Lot.

When asked about the creative marketing decision, Harley said it was partly to catch people’s attention.

“They certainly aren’t mucking around or just ‘testing the market’ and there is a genuine opportunity here for someone to purchase this home.

“The owners are 100% motivated to sell,” he said.

And they aren’t the only ones.

Justin Mackay, a building inspector, said relationship breakdowns are one of the top five reasons why a house will hit the market.

“It’s definitely been more common in the last 18 months, since Covid,” he said.

Mackay inspects houses before or after a sale, and he often chats to the owners about what sparked them to move.

“When I talk to people about why they are moving it seems a little more common – it’s because their marriage is no longer.”

However, the most common reason people sell is that they’re leaving Auckland, he said, adding that people are also moving homes to downsize, upsize, or deal with financial pressure triggered by high-interest rates.