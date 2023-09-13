What it's really like to live in New Zealand's smallest town

Paddy Dracophyllum and his wife Valerie are two wilderness-lovers living in Arthur's Pass, New Zealand's smallest settlement.

For Paddy Dracophyllum, 39, life in Arthur’s Pass means living close enough to the wild that it can’t be ignored.

A jack of many trades pertaining to nature, he’s an ecologist, ranger, wilderness guide, and carpenter, who’s been living in Arthur’s Pass, New Zealand’s smallest settlement, on and off since 2004.

Taking his name from a genus of New Zealand trees and plants, the needle leaf grass tree or “mountain neinei”, Dracophyllum decided to rebrand his last name after the nature he so loves when changing his first name from Patrick to Paddy.

A rock, ice, and mountain climber, his love of the sports and “deep interest in the New Zealand wilderness” were what first drew him to Arthur’s Pass.

“I've always loved spending time there and been drawn to the mountains,” he says. “And I hated Christchurch. No offence to Christchurch but I couldn't wait to get out.”

“Initially, the draw was probably just mountains but certainly, as time has gone on, it's more about our connection to the wild places.

“And the fact that the wild places aren't actually just in the wild places. The fact that the whole globe is the ecology, and we're part of it. When you go to places like the mountains, it's a more direct representation of the fact that we're in this big ecological soup. Rather than, you know, how a lot of humans tend to see it, as separate.”

Supplied The Dracophyllum abode may be rustic but has full on grid power, water and internet services.

Dracophyllum estimates there are 30 people living in Arthur’s Pass at the moment – an official estimate from last year put the number at 50 – and around 100 houses. A “good healthy summer” and different business operations may see the town have 50 to 60 people residing there “at most”, he says.

“You have your core people that live there permanently, and then there is a portion of the population that is sort of transient or fluctuating,” he says.

Many people are still recovering from the economic effects of Covid.

Arthur’s Pass has a motel, a cafe-bar, which is currently closed, tearooms with a petrol pump, and a visitor’s centre which was closed 10 years ago and moved into a Portacom. They are still waiting for the existing visitor’s centre to be rebuilt.

supplied The view from Dracophyllum’s home in Arthur’s Pass.

Living in Arthur’s Pass requires a bit of forward-planning. The tearooms isn’t a general store, so doesn’t stock much more than milk, bread and eggs for the locals. Dracophyllum tends to do most of his shopping online, as do most of the other residents.

“I try to go to the coast, the West Coast, obviously, for groceries and just pick up non-perishables and then have vegetables delivered, with the guy that delivers the bread.”

When he does have to go in-person, it’s more likely to be Nelson than Christchurch as his wife Valerie has been doing a tattoo apprenticeship there for the past couple of years.

Dracophyllum’s wife is French-Canadian. They met in the Canadian Rockies in 2014, and married in 2021. They’ve been living in their current place in Arthur’s Pass, a tiny, two-bedroom retro bach, for a year now.

Supplied Arthur’s Pass from above, showing “the braided river”.

“It's a small wooden box,” says Dracophyllum. “Built in probably the 60s initially, maybe even the 50s, and added to a couple of times. The whole house would almost fit into some people's living areas. It’s only maybe 16m² or something.”

Arthur’s Pass used to have a school, which Dracophyllum says was eventually closed after losing funding due to a dwindling population of students.

When the Dracophyllums start a family, which they would like to do soon, living in Arthur’s Pass will mean a school life of home tutoring and correspondence. Which is just how they want it.

“We want to raise kids somewhere that's as close as possible to wild places and with the ability for kids to roam free in the woods, mountains and not sort of be confined to a lot of the things that you'd have in a city or a larger town,” he says.

Supplied Amazing birdlife like these two inquisitive kea are part of what makes life in the pass special for Dracophyllum.

Living in Arthur’s Pass can be as social or private as you’d like it to be.

Dracophyllum, who works as both a guide and carpenter and describes himself as “happy to chat to anyone”, has found the town to be quite the social place. Community events like potluck dinners or barbecues are common, even the occasional party. But if it’s solace you prefer, the pass can offer that too.

“When it comes to small towns, there's very different drivers for people to be in small towns, and a lot of people are in a small town because they are escaping the city, or they don't like a lot of the city life,” he says.

“So there's lots of people that do just keep to themselves. You can easily live in a village like our pass and keep to yourself, and that's not a problem. So you can kind of choose how you operate to some degree.

supplied Living where the wild can’t be ignored brings you face to face with yourself, and that holds appeal for people like Dracophyllum.

“But at the same time, I think if you want to socialise and know your neighbours and chat to people, that's definitely more obtainable than it is in a larger city for sure.”

He also thinks the quality of interaction and friendship is probably better in a tiny little place like Arthur’s Pass.

“You have to get along with a small community, because you kind of do rely upon each other, a bunch, for various things. And they're all good people, too. So it's easy to get along.

“Mountains open your heart, people are there for good reason, usually doing fun, fulfilling things. And so it's people that are more likely to open up on the street and have a chat.”

If Dracophyllum could shake up one thing about Arthur’s Pass, it would be to see more diversity in the community. He has fond memories of back when the Department of Conservation station was still in the area, and the interesting people it brought to the town, before it was shifted to Rangiora.

He’s unsure if his family will live in Arthur’s Pass forever, as they are likely to go back to spend some time in Quebec and “the future is hard to tell”, but for now, enjoys the effect that living so close to the elements has on himself and the other mountain people.

Arthur’s Pass is not an easy place to live. But it will teach you about yourself and where you sit in the scale of the universe, says Dracophyllum.

“Anybody that stays for any length of time, usually ends up learning to deal with adverse conditions in some way. And it brings out sort of more of an honest element in people. And that's really important for me. If you live in a place where it's cold and shitty and rainy, then you learn something about yourself or you leave.”

“Self awareness is really important. It's more difficult to ignore in some places than others. And I feel like in a mountain town, you're really confronted with yourself.”