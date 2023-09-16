Could this 'rubbish bin trick' stop you impulse buying at Kmart?

Morgan Smith of Olive Branch Cottage, Tiktok influencer, has shared a ‘rubbish bin trick’ for stopping impulse spending that actually just might work.

Some of us know only too well how it goes. We walk into a big box or homewares store for a $5 spatula and leave having spent $100 or more on decor items.

Impulse spending is a hard habit to quit and for many of us, it got even worse during lockdown.

That said, some of us have always struggled with being habitually impulsive shoppers, seemingly unable to easily stop reacting emotionally to objects we ‘love’ and feel we ‘have’ to have at home. I like to think of us as expressive types, who are also quick to laugh, cry, and cuddle.

(But then again, I would say that, wouldn’t I? Anything to justify my own shopaholic tendencies.)

Ever open to the next beautiful item, most of us who shop too much and too quickly are also ever on the hunt for new ways to curb our spending. Perhaps what’s being hailed on Tiktok as the ‘rubbish bin trick’ could be a real tool in the anti-impulse arsenal.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Auckland's Kmart Manukau has now opened its doors for a 24/7 shopping experience.

It’s a simple concept, that centres around the premise that the store’s styled environment – where you find the thing you love – is actually a significant factor in how good the item looks.

Meanwhile, take something you think you love to a worse environment in the store, and you may find yourself cured of desire instantly. Namely – the aisle where they sell the bins. Where else is more drab and utilitarian?

Morgan Smith of Olive Branch Cottage, breaks it down like this in her video.

tiktok.com/@olivebranchcottage In its intended display environment, this Target vase seems alluring.

“Before I buy anything, I take it to the trash can aisle in the store,” says Smith.

“This vase looked gorgeous surrounded by all this beautiful foliage, but in the trash can aisle, it kinda looked like a weird donut.”

tiktok.com/@olivebranchcottage But amongst the bins, Morgan is right - the vase goes from chic to 'weird donut' immediately.

“I loved this vase surrounded by wreaths.”

“But then in the trash can aisle, I realised I could probably find the same thing at Goodwill for cheaper.”

tiktom.com/@olivebranchcottage Surrounded by wreaths and knitted throws, these vases seem fancy.

tiktok.com/@olivebranchcottage She’s right. Snapped back to reality here amongst the bins, this vase is probably not worth the spend.

“If I like it in the trash can aisle, then I will buy it cause I know it will be pretty anywhere.”

Could removing the item from its styled environment be the hack impulsive spenders need to cut down?

I’ll let you know after the next time I head to Kmart.