Did my cat have gender reassignment surgery?

Almost six weeks ago, we dropped our 3-year-old male cat, Jack, for major surgery. When picked up the following day, he was – at least in one sense - functioning like a female.

Our young dude had his penis incised and stitched open. Once his fur grows back, he’ll look – to the untrained eye – like any regular girl cat.

And functionally, “he’ll certainly urinate now in the same fashion as a female,” his surgeon, Manukau Veterinary Referral Centre’s David McCormick, told me of Jack’s new self.

Hang on, did we send our pet in for gender affirmation surgery?

Well, no – For starters, he’s a cat. And this isn’t a Jerry Springer episode.

He’s still our Jack-man, and while he’ll hopefully live a happier, more fulfilling life – it was done for health reasons, not identity ones (we love you, whoever you grow to be though, bud).

McCormick just reworked the “plumbing”, but sex change is an easier explanation than perineal urethrostomy, and more amusing around the office, too.

He’s always been a stressed little guy. The surgery was a last-ditch attempt to cure ongoing, and very dangerous, urinary blockage issues – likely caused by that seemingly incurable anxiety (Not through lack of trying – our toy-filled house, DIY playground and his specialised diet, pheromone diffuser, relaxing cat Spotify playlist and a prozac prescription will attest to that).

In male cats, unlike their female counterparts, a urethra obstruction or blockage can happen, and make a cat “very ill in 24 hours, and [can turn] life-threatening within two to three days” said McCormick.

A female’s urethra (that tube that lets urine leave the body) is wide “all the way around”, whereas a male’s narrows from around 8-9mm to about 2-3mm, “down towards the penis”.

Which means any stone or crystal between those sizes can get in, but won’t get out. When that happens, especially given that cats tend to hide when they’re sick, it can have fatal consequences.

So when we were told about an operation that would drastically reduce those life-threatening dangers (and that our vet joked, “basically makes Jack a girl”), we made the call to turn our little man into a young lady.

Jack’s surgery, a major procedure called a perineal urethrostomy (PU) basically widens that urethra.

“We do remove a small part of the end of the penis, but the rest is opened out and sutured,” McCormick said.

McCormick would perform them a couple of times a month 20 years ago, but advancements in medical and behavioural management – in particular, specialised and effective diets – mean he now only does the procedure, “two or three times a year”.

As for Jack’s future? He’s not “cured” from urinary issues. He will still likely get symptoms of pain, straining and bloody urine needing treatment and painkillers – seemingly caused by that anxiety that nothing seems to fix.

But, thankfully, “it does virtually eliminate the risk of those symptoms turning into a blockage”.

So, six weeks on and a few days out from finally being allowed to groom himself again, how’s our boy-turned-girl cat tracking now?

He’s always been pretty dramatic, so it shouldn’t have surprised us he had what the surgeon called a “traumatic recovery”.

He had constipation, he lost his appetite, he had diarrhoea. He became well-known at both our regular vet and McCormick’s office after multiple calls and visits post-surgery. After-hours emails were being sent daily with new panic-inducing complications. He had torn stitches that needed re-suturing, he had to be syringe-fed and admitted for IV fluids.

Our little dude was miserable and so were we, but he’s bouncing back. His enforced sentence of wearing his very on fleek collar was extended from two weeks to six.

But he’s days away from being allowed to run, jump and play again, and they’re his favourite things. He’s become very clingy since losing his bits, but is starting to rediscover his love of yelling for attention and attacking the television again.

And while McCormick is confident we made the right call to operate, we can only hope that our cat still lovingly referred to as, “little Jack man” is confident, happy and ready to thrive in his new body, because – sorry dude – your flattened out penis is irreversible.

As for whether the surgery somehow manages to cure Jack’s anxiety, and his issues have all just been a result of some extreme feline body dysmorphia or gender dysphoria?

That would be a whole other story. And would have made one hell of a Springer episode.