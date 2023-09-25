Plastic just won't dry in the dishwasher? We may have a solution

Foiled again – you thought you were saving yourself time with a completed task, but the plastic is still all wet.

In a busy home life, one of the joys of having a dishwasher is that feeling of eliminating a task without (relatively) lifting a finger.

In goes the mess and out comes perfection. Or at least, it’s meant to work that way, and it does work that way with everything except the (insert expletive here) plastic, which still comes out dripping wet.

What cruel joke is being played on us by the gods of convenience?

Believe it or not, the first dishwasher was also not very convenient.

Manually-operated, it was patented in 1850. Finally emerging into the mainstream a hundred years later as automatic, time-saving devices for tired housewives, dishwashers as we know them have now been around since the 1970s.

Unfortunately, that’s also when plastic cookware and Tupperware started to become really popular, and they still haven’t cracked the issue yet. It comes down to science, namely, thermodynamics.

Because most plastic cookware isn't as dense as crockery or metal utensils, it loses heat much quicker, and therefore, doesn’t dry fully, Roger Kemp a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and emeritus professor of engineering at the University of Lancaster, told the BBC.

"The stored heat remaining in the metal or porcelain keeps them at a slightly higher temperature than the air, aiding evaporation.”

Another physical force working against you in the case of plastic in the dishwasher is a little thing called “surface energy”.

Syed Hussaini/Unsplash Plastic containers abound these days but our dishwashers’ abilities haven’t quite caught up.

The lower surface energy of a material like glass will mean that water will be more attracted to it, which causes it to spread and become thinner, making it more likely to lose some of its mass to evaporation. Whereas a higher surface energy material like plastic will mean that when water is placed on a plastic surface, it forms beads instead.

So what to do about your saturated plastic containers?

Some sources recommend using a rinse aid, as they help to reduce water beading in general, or you could try this nifty Tiktok hack shared recently by home blogger Carolina McCauley.

Once your dishwasher has finished its cycle, crack the door and insert a tea-towel, so it’s hanging out over the lip, and close the door again.

If McCauley’s hack is to be believed (and it is popular elsewhere on the internet with other mums and home bloggers), that’s all you need to do.

Have you tried this hack? Let us know if it worked for you in the comments below.