What was once Napier's ugliest building is now home to 5-star boutique penthouse

Not too long ago, this was regarded as the ugliest building in Napier.

A five-storey block that effortlessly merged the worst of brutalist architecture with 80s kitsch, it was also one of the city’s most earthquake-prone buildings.

In fact, so bad was its seismic strength, businesses in neighbouring buildings moved out for fear of it collapsing on them.

Today, four years after the building was purchased by developer Jonathan Wallace, it’s a subtly stylish edifice that has been fully earthquake-strengthened, and which compliments the myriad single-storey art deco buildings that make this city famous.

On its top floor rests one of Napier’s newest, and thus far relatively little-known, gems; The Address, a three-bedroom penthouse apartment that feels a lot more Manhattan than provincial New Zealand.

Accessed by an elevator that opens directly into the living area, it's a space of refined luxury. That is to say, it’s sufficiently full of fine art, Persian rugs, antique Chinese porcelain vases, mahogany furniture, crystal decanters etc. etc. to make any visitor know they’re surrounded by someone’s treasures, but not to the point they’d be scared to touch anything.

As chance would have it, a Hawke’s Bay businessman happened to be looking for an apartment in Napier around the same time Wallace was strengthening and upgrading the building (which had come to be known as the ‘Vero building’ after its last tenants).

When Stuff approached the businessman he said he was happy to chat about the apartment as long as he could retain his anonymity.

“It was just a shell when I came here the first time, but I saw the potential straight away,” he said.

“I bought the fourth (top) floor and the mezzanine with a plan to make it my home. But I soon realised it was too big for that”.

“I’ve always been keen on the boutique hotel industry. It’s just always interested me. So when I decided I didn’t want to live here, I thought here was my chance to get into high-end accommodation,” he said.

It took nearly a year to complete the apartment, which opened as ‘The Address’ boutique accommodation in October last year.

Nearly all the furniture comes from generations of his family; some arriving in New Zealand with his forebears from Scotland in 1842.

The artworks have been similarly sourced, and include his acquisitions, with works by Dunedin-based artist Pete Wheeler featuring prominently.

The deck, with 180-degree views across the city and to the sea, is the owner’s favourite spot.

It features two large brass lions that had to be lifted to the site by crane. From India, of unknown era, they have been sculpted from used cannon shells and were purchased in Hastings,

Demand for the apartment would suggest it’s struck a chord, though it hasn’t been plain sailing.

“By February we had 93% occupancy. Then the cyclone [Gabrielle] hit, and we were closed from February until mid-August. It’s been a nightmare, but we’re back on track now with plenty of bookings,” he said.

“It was important to me that whatever I created here was to be the equivalent of any 5-star accommodation in or out of New Zealand. Having spoken to people who know these things from here and overseas suggests it hits the mark. The feedback we’ve had so far would also suggest tius.

He estimates around 70 per cent of guests would be domestic visitors, most of whom say they feel like they were staying in a home away from home.

“Which is exactly what I wanted. I wanted people to feel comfortable and safe, as if they were in someone’s house,” he said.

