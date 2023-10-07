The Edwardian mansion that saved Thorndon from the motorway

Artist Rita Angus once lived at the bottom of the garden, and that's not the only special thing about this heritage-listed home.

Patrick Leniston moved into this home 58 years ago, as one of a family of 14 that saved the grand Edwardian mansion – and Thorndon itself – from the threat of the encroaching motorway.

As well as the 12 children who would have lost a home, many needy people would have missed out on a place of refuge: The Leniston family took in many less fortunate folk during the last half of last century, including “solo mothers with kids, Korean and Russian sailors, and drunks off the street”, Patrick Leniston says.

Now charmingly faded, the home at 31 Glenbervie Terrace, known as The Moorings, is for sale.

Its rich history includes the fact that artist Rita Angus once lived in a cottage at the bottom of the 1307m² garden.

Lowe & Co One of The Moorings’ multiple living areas, comeplete with original features.

A schoolteacher and a home-maker, the Lenistons had 12 children of their own. Inclusive and Bohemian by nature, the family and their home would serve as a rallying point for arts and culture in the Wellington community.

During the 60s, The Moorings became the “centre of resistance” in Thorndon against the encroaching motorway. Staunchly opposed to losing more heritage homes, the Lenistons held strong. In the face of de-homing a family of 14, among the many others, the government decided to change tack and the suburb was saved.

Patrick Leniston, 61, a stained glass craftsman and the 10th of Bettie and Johnny Leniston’s 12 children, was just 3 years old when his family moved into the home. He grew up in the house, but only moved back at the end of 2019 with his partner Fiona, 57, an interior designer, his brother Tim, and further extended family, to gradually prepare the home to be sold.

With seven double bedrooms, two large lounges, a “supersized” sunroom, two basements, plus an attic and the ballroom, the 465m² mansion has more than enough room for them to all knock around happily without running into each other.

Lowe & Co The ballroom or ‘games room’ of The Moorings, the happy scene of many a past celebration. The wallpaper is original.

An “amazing” house to grow up in, Leniston says he was “quite overwhelmed” by the size of it when their family first moved in.

“I really enjoyed growing up here,” he says. “It's a fantastic place, full of architectural decoration.

“I think the house has been a big influence on me; the architecture of the house, particularly the decorative detail, has ... shaped me in some ways.”

Fond memories of growing up at The Moorings abound, from playing in the trapdoors that go down to the basement, to rifling through stacks of boxes of photographs and paintings in the attic that had belonged to the original owner, the renowned Wellington architect John Sydney Swan. These are now in the Alexander Turnbull Library.

Lowe & Co All extensions to the home were done by the architect and original owner, John Sydney Swan.

“There were boxes and boxes. We had many architectural plans for a lot of the buildings around Wellington actually, like the old BNZ, the Skyline hotel at the top of the cable car. We even had the plans for little buildings all the way up the cable car, that were all designed by John Sydney Swan.”

In those days, Thorndon was a much more Bohemian and working-class area. Famous New Zealand artist Rita Angus lived in a cottage at the bottom of their garden, and the children would often traipse down to visit her and look at her paintings.

“She's done quite a few paintings of this house actually; I can think of at least three. There’s a great painting of hers, a watercolour called Fireworks Over The Moorings, which is really beautiful.”

Lowe & Co The arts and crafts style interiors are bold and visually interesting.

Built in 1905 by Swan for his own family, the home features many inventive nautical elements, such as portholes, and once even had a ship’s steering wheel on the upstairs landing.

A sailing ship enthusiast, Swan had been the Commodore of the Port Nicholson Yacht Club. Responsible for designing many buildings around Wellington, he is perhaps best known for major commissions which still prevail in public spaces.

Lowe & Co There’s work to be done, such as the wallpaper, but the home has stunning original features in spades.

These include the now-demolished National Bank head office and Clarendon Hotel, now The Glasshouse, and the Sacred Heart Convent, later Erskine College, St Gerard’s Church, and Our Lady of Compassion Convent, all in Island Bay, as well as many domestic dwellings.

The eldest of 13 children, Swan had a mind for space. The Moorings seems to be infused with the best of Swan’s architectural spirit and the design thinking of the arts and crafts movement. The home is a showcase of native timbers, burr panelling, exposed sarking, ornate wallpapers, stencilled cornices, Florentine glass, tiled fireplaces and, of course, nautical motifs.

Lowe & Co Formerly the scullery, this space is referred to by the Lenistons as ‘the red room’.

Originally a three-storey home, the mansion would later be extended by Swan with a fourth floor to house his architectural studio, boasting sweeping views across Wellington harbour on one side and to the Tinakori hills on the other.

In 1936, Swan would add what is now perhaps the most iconic space of the already remarkable home, a large games room-meets-ballroom extension, complete with billiards tables and a double-height arts and crafts-style vaulted ceiling.

Unfortunately, Swan died the same year before the games room could be thoroughly enjoyed.

Commandeered by visiting American officers during World War II to serve as their accommodation and headquarters, the home was rented out as a boarding house until it was bought by the Lenistons in 1964.

Lowe & Co The formal dining area with antique gas fireplace.

Lowe & Co Large swathes of the original wallpaper remain, for those who might like to seek inspiration from the past.

The house was renovated by Leniston’s parents in 1965 with the help of university students who had lived with the family over the summer, and who drove away in the family’s old pink Chevrolet bus as payment. However, not much has been done since.

“One of those students that painted the house is now a heritage architect who lives next door to us,” says Leniston. “I suppose it had an effect on his career as well.”

The original wallpaper from Swan’s time now hangs in a deepening curl from the double-height walls of the ballroom. Though the kitchen and bathrooms have been renovated, in 1980 and 2020 respectively, the home remains otherwise largely untouched, and still includes a coal range and antique radiators.

These days, it’s a picture of “faded grandeur” that reminds Leniston of its condition when his family first moved in.

Lowe & Co The Moorings has a large garden, which once backed on to Rita Angus’ garden.

With an army of potential cooks in the kitchen, the family are now just too large to renovate the house. Passing on the home into the next hands who will adore and restore it seems like the most sensible path.

“I think it's important that people understand the scale of the project,” says Craig Lowe, Director of Lowe & Co Realty.

“The eventual buyer won't be under any illusion as to the scale of what's required. But it represents an opportunity that may never happen again. And the final result will be an incredibly valuable and unique property.”

The house is described by Heritage Wellington as “an interesting manifestation of Swan’s style and fascination with the sea”. But more than that, The Moorings is a special place that’s offered refuge and inspiration to many.

The ballroom has been the backdrop to many a wedding, tangi, theatre performance and community events. The home itself, always occupied by the family and additional guests, has served as a haven for those who needed an accepting place to be.

“Our parents were always bringing solo mothers here. We were a refuge actually, for a lot of people who were living in crisis. We always had other people in our family, in our home with us. Solo mothers with kids, drunks off the street. At one stage, one lived with us for six months with his boyfriend. It just felt normal.”