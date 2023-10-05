Do you have the right to pass through someone's land?

A popular Auckland coastal walkway has been closed after a spat between the land owner and council.

A section of the popular Takapuna-Milford walkway has been blocked off by landowners following a heritage dispute with the council.

The property owners fenced off their land – which was previously left open for walkers to cross through – when they reached a stalemate with the Council.

A spokesperson for the owners said it was a “last resort”.

Walkers have been left to find their own way around, detouring along a busy public road.

The issue raises the question: Do Kiwis have a right to cross someone else’s land?

Lawyer Michael Hemphill said under New Zealand law, private property rights “trump everything else”.

If you own a property – it’s yours, travellers be damned.

You can build fences and private property signs, so long as everything complies with your local council and the Resource Management Act.

Just because it’s legally clear-cut, doesn’t mean there is no point of contention.

Hemphill said there’s a constant juggling act between private property and the public’s access to amenities like beaches and walkways.

“There’s often clashes like this [about access],” he said.

“If there’s a magnificent beach on the other side of my property, I don’t have to let anyone through... But there’s also the question: Are they assuming more control than is fair?”

There’s nothing to stop boats from throwing anchor and swimming into areas of coastline that abut private property – but walkers have to stick to public land.

This isn’t the case everywhere.

In the UK, walkers can stroll over farmland and hike along certain private pathways under the Countryside and Right of Way Act.

Roughly 60% of land in England and Wales is owned by private individuals, with the rest mainly belonging to companies and corporations.

The right means that families can wander the same paths that their parents and grandparents walked, regardless of who owns them.

“We don’t have the same thing in New Zealand,” Hemphill said. “You don’t have a right to pass through somebody’s property.”