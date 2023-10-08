Illness was 'probably the best thing that happened to me' - now I'm following my dream

For Sally Ashwell, moving to Ohai has meant a mortgage-free life while battling illness, now the heritage cottage could be yours for a song.

Teacher Sally Ashwell has made a new life for herself, after surviving a 7kg ovarian tumour, but chasing her dream job in her dream location has meant moving 650km away from home she owns mortgage-free.

Her life change could well be an opportunity for a new buyer looking for affordable housing outside the main centres.

With Realestate.co.nz reporting just days ago that there is now no area of New Zealand where the average house price is below $500,000, and the recent median house price for Auckland having recently topped $1million again; getting on the ladder can feel impossible.

But there are still bargains to be found that could render you mortgage-free, provided that you’re willing to venture off the beaten track. Check out Ashwell’s two-bedroom-plus-sleep-out home for sale at 32 Hastings Street in Ohai, Southland, for example.

On the market for just $229,000, is this one of New Zealand’s last little bargains?

Supplied Cancer survivor Sally Ashwell and her dog Rita.

For the rural primary school teacher and cyst survivor Ashwell, 55, moving to the home in tiny Ohai in 2020 meant a mortgage-free new life and a distraction from illness.

Originally from Canterbury, Ashwell had spent many years in the Southland area working in tourism, teaching at schools, and raising her children. Finally, as the first lockdown loomed, and finding herself freshly divorced, she decided that a place of her own, without a mortgage, would make all the difference to her quality of life.

She chose Ohai, Southland, for its affordability and for friends who already lived there, and she bought “Pinky” the cottage, with its pink exterior and orange interior (since re-painted) for its potential.

Ashwell planned that the home would first be her renovation project and then, eventually, her retirement home.

“Three days before the first lockdown, I moved with a massive tub of white paint and spent that first lockdown painting everything white on the inside,” she says.

She knew the scope of the renovation to come: The cottage needed an overhaul. But what she didn’t realise was that her body was fighting what would become a 7kg ovarian cyst.

Tall Poppy Real Estate From orange to white, Ashwell painted away her fears while waiting for surgery and transformed her home at the same time. Now it’s up for sale for just $229,000.

“I was painting walls while I was waiting to go into hospital – just to keep my mind busy,” she says.

Bent on making it her forever home, Ashwell launched into upgrading the cottage, making a laundry list of improvements and focusing on the future, whilst she patiently waited for the surgery that would save her life.

Walls were removed to make the kitchen larger and bathroom smaller, the interior and exterior were painted, beams straightened, $10,000 of fencing installed, a stand-alone double-glazed cabin brought on-site to serve as guest accommodation, a carport and woodshed built, and many new plants installed in the garden.

One original feature from the previous owner that Ashwell didn’t get around to updating was the many stucco surfaces.

Tall Poppy Real Estate One of the things Ashwell loves about Ohai is how still and quiet it is at night. “You can hear a pin drop in the village,” she says.

“The woman who had it before me was quite partial to stucco,” says Ashwell. “I had the kitchen professionally painted as well, it’s had quite a bit of money spent on it.”

Paying $112,000 for Pinky the cottage initially, Ashwell has set her selling price at $229,000 to recoup what she has spent on its renovations.

Beating the tumor has given her a new lease on life, including inspiring her to take up a job at a Duvauchelle school in Banks Peninsula, a place she used to drive past as a teenager and think how much she’d love to work there.

Now a beloved teacher at the school, she wants to stay on the Peninsula, close to lifetime friends and to continue her work with the next generation.

Tall Poppy Real Estate The exterior of the cottage was painted last year, giving Pinky an updated new look.

“After being so sick, I realise I have so much energy left in me now,” says Ashwell.

“I've got 10 years left before I retire. I would go past Duvauchelle at 17 and think I'd love to work there. I would love to work at that school. It's just a cute little school in a beautiful little spot. So when I saw that a job came up, I applied for it and got it.”

“She is the most incredible teacher and person, loved by her school,” says friend Hazel Heal. “They are so lucky to have her.”

Although her experience of the last few years has been “scary” at times, overall Ashwell found it to be “really incredible.”

Tall Poppy Real Estate The second bedroom of the cottage.

“That was probably the best thing that ever happened to me because it made me really re-evaluate life,” she says. “And just to look at things like: Life is short.

“And it's really important to choose who you surround yourself with, and just take each day as a blessing.”

She also recommends other women get their health checked if they have concerns.

“I say to women now, just go get checked out. And the joyful news will be that it's nothing, or that maybe you put on a bit of weight.”

Ashwell thinks her home will most appeal to “either first-time buyers because it's so affordable” or “somebody who's looking to get out of the rat race and find a peaceful town with good people.”

Tall Poppy Real Estate The main body of the cottage received an extensive makeover, with beams strengthened, walls removed, and paint applied all round.

“Somebody who wants to get out of Auckland or Wellington or Christchurch, out of the cities into peace and have a mortgage-free house. That feeling of being mortgage-free was a huge weight off my shoulders.”

In terms of amenities, Ohai has a fire station, police station, playground, playgroup, gym, swimming pool, tennis courts, and “stunning views”. The nearest Four Square is 8km away in Nightcaps.

“It can get quite cold but my Pinky’s got a fantastic fireplace. So it's a really, really warm house. It's lovely in winter. Winter is my favourite time of the year because you can just light the fire and eventually have to have the windows and doors open because it's such a warm space.”

A fan of Southland for many years, she thinks it’s great to see more people moving down to enjoy the peace and quiet.

SALLY ASHWELL “Pinky” the cottage, before the exterior was painted last year. The new fence can be seen at centre.

“At night, it's very, very quiet. Which is lovely. There are a lot of people in Ohai that have come from Auckland or from other places because it is affordable housing.”

“So when I came into town last week, I was like ‘Yay, you see new roofs and renovating happening, new fences going up.’ Things are happening and people are putting money into the town to refresh it, which is really so lovely to see.”

“It would be ideal for a first-time home buyer, especially at this price point,” says listing agent Tawhiti McPherson of Tall Poppy real estate. “It would also suit someone looking to downsize, or a family looking for a lock-and-leave holiday home, a charming base to discover the region.”

For those not familiar with this part of New Zealand, McPherson says Ohai is a “great wee rural community”, with “views of Fiordland’s Princess Mountains to the west, just 65km north-west of Invercargill and only two hours south of Queenstown”.