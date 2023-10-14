How we built our home for half the price - and how you can too

Duncan and Elaine Kinnear built this home in Hastings for less than half the price through a labour-only build arrangement.

Hastings couple Duncan and Elaine Kinnear say their home is proof you can build a three-bedroom house for $360,000 – and in less than a year.

When the couple bought their two-hectare property just out of Hastings at the end of 2016 for $505,000, their plan was to create a comfortable lifestyle-block home.

A software architect and a customer support worker, neither had a background in building, and so they set about finding a reputable building company.

Excited to kick things off, the pair began researching home designs and operators to carry out their build. However, their rose-tinted glasses began to fall off rather quickly.

Looking at the major players building in nearby subdivisions, the Kinnears say they found almost identical homes being built by the same companies in Australia for half the price. Several building companies told them their home would cost $800,000 or more to build. To the Kinnears, that seemed excessive.

“We had been sort of looking at build prices that builders were offering, and some of the build prices for the new houses that were going into, like that Parkland subdivision,” says Duncan, 57.

“That's when my wife, Elaine, really started to get into, you know, why does it cost this much? We realised that, if it actually costs $400,000 to build a house, but at the end of that process that house is then worth $800,000, then the builder is losing out on that profit. He's handing you $400,000 profit on a plate. Right? And builders don't want to do that.”

Duncan says he believes that builders are taking the profit themselves. “Because there is a shortage of builders here in New Zealand, there's not enough competition, so builders charge what they want.”

He says the build price is “nothing to do with” what the build cost.

Duncan Kinnear The pole shed, stripped back and ready for the slab to be re-poured.

He set about finding a labour-only building, someone they could pay by the hour instead of having them project-manage the entire build.

Proceeding in this way, the couple decided they would convert the 25m-wide six bay pole shed that already occupied their 55m-wide section into a new home, living across a selection of other farm sheds on the site while the build was being completed.

Using plans from an architectural designer, Kinnear had their land re-zoned so it was now designated for residential occupation, and had the pole shed demolished “almost entirely” in February 2020 to bring it up to code by pouring an additional 15cm of concrete on top of the slab.

Duncan Kinnear The Kinnears’ extra large open-plan living room is now their favourite space in the house.

Unfortunately, the slab was poured just as the first Covid lockdown struck, but they would soon be back up and running. They continued building their house by hiring tradesmen for their labour only, with Duncan project-managing the build himself.

“As soon as that lockdown was lifted, we were able to get on again, we got the slab poured. A local company built the wall framing and they managed to put us right at the beginning of the list, so that when they got back to work after that first lockdown, we had our wall framing and our slab done all within two weeks.”

Minor hurdles were overcome during the build, such as the need for an outdoor “dunny” for a time period, but it all came up roses.

The couple have been living in their home since December 2020, and Duncan sounds decidedly relaxed about the whole thing: He says arranging a labour-only build was actually “easy enough”.

Duncan Kinnear The pole shed before renovation began.

Their 216m² home came to a total build cost of $360,000, he says, which includes the original demolition of most of the pole shed and a $15,000 extension to their effluent field for the existing septic tank.

“We have this big, huge open-plan area, which is sort of 8m by 9m, which is our kitchen and dining room and our living room. Most of the time that we're in the house, when we're not sleeping, we're probably in that area, and it's just lovely.”

“It's got this big huge window that looks out the front of our property, where there's lots of grass and trees, and it's very relaxing.”

Though a labour-only arrangement will differ depending on every builder, in the Kinnears’ case, their builder still organised the materials for them. Duncan found the other tradies, such as the electrician and plumber, and took the plans from the architect to the window-makers, framers and roofers, to arrange directly to get things made.

Duncan Kinnear The couple’s bedroom in the shed while the renovation was taking place.

Duncan Kinnear The outdoor “dunny” which was part and parcel of the renovation. At least it lasted less than a year.

The only mishaps were when Kinnear ran into a knowledge gap.

“Some of it was a bit fraught and sometimes there were big delays because I had forgotten to get somebody to come and do something. So then when I asked them, they would say, ‘Oh, can't get there for six weeks.’

“The builder was good, because he had another job that he was part-way through as well. So if there were delays on our site, he would go off and do that job.”

If you want to do a labour-only build, Kinnear recommends that you just ask. He found his builder, who directly advertised labour-only services, by looking in the telephone book.

Duncan Kinnear The pole shed, mid-demolition.

Duncan Kinnear Less than a year later, it had became the Kinnears’ home for $360,000.

“Builders who quote you $800,000 to build a house are making a huge profit,” says Kinnear.

“The reason they do that is because they know what your house is going to be worth when it's finished, and they don't want to hand you several hundred thousand dollars profit on a plate.

“And the subbies know that too, which is why they all charge a fortune as well. They have to make sure they have enough money for their latest Ranger.”

Jared Banks, owner of Mastercraft Construction, members of the Registered Master Builders Association, gave a word of warning to those considering building this way.

He says many factors can blow out the cost of a build beyond the builder’s labour, including issues such as public water lines crossing your property, or extensive earthworks needed on difficult sites.

Banks say a general margin or “charge up” on building houses is cost-plus-10% on materials and subcontractors.