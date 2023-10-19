13 household items we just don't use anymore

The world is changing rapidly thanks to technology, and in the space of a few short years many of the items you considered must-haves at home are now tragically redundant.

Here are 13 household items that are quickly becoming obsolete.

Physical maps

It'd be a rare sight to see someone standing on a street corner holding a paper map.

You can download Google Maps offline and use it without data, so even if you were in a foreign country, you still wouldn't need these.

Retro, large-scale maps can make great artwork though.

Sebastien le Derout/Unsplash The days of analogue TV are well and truly over.

Analogue TV

New Zealand and Australia introduced digital TV in 2001, with the phase out of analogue PAL transmissions beginning in 2010 and being completed by 2013.

It's been almost seven years since the switch to digital terrestrial TV, meaning there is no use for old analog TVs that don't have a Freeview box.

Camcorder

Gone are the days when dad would be recording the kid's birthday parties on his camcorder.

Phones have come a scarily long way in a short space of time; you can record 4K video on many mobile phones now.

Thomas William/Unsplash Once the height of tech cool that a family could own, in 2023, a camcorder is useless.

iPod

In the same way as recording video, listening to music happens on your phone now.

You can use bluetooth to stream through devices like Sonos in different rooms at home, or use your wireless headphones when you go running, so the old iPod just has no use.

Landline

JOHN BISSET/STUFF When did you last see a landline, let alone use one?

In recent years, the landline has become practically obsolete – especially for millennials moving out of home.

The 2019 Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report found that consumers were moving away from traditional landline services for calling, with 46% of household fixed-line connections at that time operating a no voice service (naked broadband), as more and more households were opting to not have a home phone.

Similarly, in the year to June 2019 the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found that 51% of Australian adults were mobile-only for voice calls at home (with a mobile but no landline), up from 27% in 2014.

Sure, a desktop computer can be pretty. But with remote and flexible working on the rise, are they really practical?

Desktop computers

No doubt you'd have one of these babies at work, but at home, you're most likely on your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Currently things have changed, with a lot of people working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a rush of people heading out to buy monitors.

So now desktops are making a bit of a comeback – although a lot of people are still just using a laptop.

Brett Jordan/Unsplash If you were decluttering, would the DVD player be on its way out?

VCR and DVD players

By now, most people have digitised those precious, old VHS tapes.

And if you think DVDs are still in, it can be a struggle to find a laptop that still has a CD drive.

Thanks to streaming services like Stan, Netflix and Amazon Prime, the need to have a physical DVD to watch has pretty much disappeared.

Yellow Pages

With everything a Google search away in the palm of your hand, and information needing updating in the moment (as opposed to waiting months for a new edition) the Yellow Pages are the definition of redundant.

Anne Nygard/Unsplash These days, most of us don't even know where to go to print photos. Photo albums are the stuff of your grandparents' house.

Photo albums

This one might sting some, but when is the last time you sat down and went through a photo album of your own?

For that matter, when did you take the time to have photos printed, then sit down and arrange them in an album?

Everything is digital now, including memories.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF As Timaru Senior Citizens community support Robyn Baldwin was concerned that the elderly would have problems as cheques were being phased out from June, 2020.

Cheque books

These are still hanging around for the oldies, but with the ease of making payments electronically, having to physically bank a cheque is time-consuming and best avoided.

Takeaway menus

Another big leap forward with technology happened in the food space. Ubereats, menulog, Deliveroo and the like have made getting food possible without getting up from the couch.

CANVA Let’s be real – Those of us reaching to turn off an alarm in 2023, are likely turning it off on our phones.

Quite frankly, less printed menus is better for the environment anyway.

Alarm clocks

Again, phone trumps all.

Just try to turn on flight mode at night so your sleep is less disrupted.

Calculator

This list really highlights how all-encompassing our phones have become.

Physical calculators are few and far between, and at home, there's really no need when a calculator available on your phone, laptop and tablet.

This article was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.