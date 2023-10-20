New research shows what Kiwis will be doing this long weekend, and it's not what you think

If you guessed gardening - you were right. A survey shows getting our hands in the soil is what Kiwis want this weekend.

Ah Labour Weekend, the days are longer, the birds are chirpier, and perhaps the good weather has finally arrived.

So what does New Zealand plan to do with its extra day off this year? If your first thought was head to the beach, you might be surprised.

A recent survey by Bunnings shows that what Kiwis plan to use Labour Weekend for is – well, labour – around the house.

Of the 872 respondents surveyed – admittedly, all their own customers – the top four long weekend activities for Kiwis this long weekend emerged as gardening (65%), home maintenance (41%), catching up on chores (40%) and DIY (39%).

SUPPLIED Painting provides a good ROI – cheap, quick, and makes a big change to how a place feels.

Gardening is the activity of choice, it seems, and it should come as no surprise why we’re being lured outdoors – that bright spring weather.

The primary reason cited for the switch to projects around the home is the weather, with 77% of respondents citing the weather forecast as having the largest influence on their choice of activity.

Dialling down further into the outdoors, it was spring specific jobs pulling in the most attention, with 55% of gardeners planning on getting their weeds under control and 48% dead keen on planting their veggies, herbs, or flowers.

Travel came in at tenth place, with only 10% of Kiwis surveyed planning to head away this weekend.

Supplied Heading to an idyllic bach, like this one for sale in Lochmara, Marlborough Sounds, complete with jetty, mooring and boatshed, would be great. But realistically, few of us can afford it.

But perhaps this will come as no surprise. With the cost of living up at least 7.7% in the last 12 months, luxuries like travel are the first to get the chop.

Heading outside to get your hands in the soil is a (relatively) cheap and definitely feel-good activity.

For those Kiwis fortunate enough to own a home, mortgage rates continue to shift higher, so heading out into the garden is a great way to both increase their homes’ value, while keeping expenses low.

Then for the rest of us, the renting masses who are also feeling the pinch, doing things like tending potted outdoor plants or creating a vege garden in tubs, are simple and portable ways that your home can be personalised, without making any huge changes.

Housing market obsessions aside, getting outside into the sunshine does everybody a bit of good.

Now what about that other Kiwi preoccupation for long weekends – the weather?