Designer's stunning Northland home inspired by 'mucking about doing origami'

This house is up for sale, offering your very own corner of paradise in Parua Bay

Inspired by origami, this designer’s own home in Whangārei’s Parua Bay is a piece of paradise. A Mid-century modern-inspired design triumph that’s cool enough for a Bond villain, the home seems to embrace the landscape.

The 1.4 hectare property sits atop the crest of the coast at 370 Nook Road above Whangārei heads, spanning 400m of north-facing waterfront land.

Falling in love with the location upon their first encounter with the site in October 2018, owners Andrew McKissock and Tracey Walsh found themselves “completely captivated”.

Three weeks later, they exchanged bustling Auckland for tranquil Parua and got started.

Ray White This house for sale at 370 Nook Road in Parua Bay inspired by mid-century and Balinese design could be your very own corner of paradise.

“We essentially walked onto the dirt five years ago yesterday,” says McKissock. “And then we moved up about three weeks after first seeing it. It all happened very quickly.”

“We lived in an old skyline garage, which the previous occupants had converted, pretty basic. So we lived down there, in what we call the studio, until we could move in. Now we've been done here for three years. The original planning and the concept actually all came together pretty quickly.”

Having studied architectural design, McKissock was keen to create a home that encompassed the couple’s appreciation for mid-century design, Balinese flair and “70s quirkiness”, whilst doing justice to the property’s “mesmerising views”.

“Because of the view and the position, it really did need to be quite a linear home. And obviously, the worry is that, that just becomes a little bit monotone,” he says.

Ray White The Kwila origami ceiling, designed to keep the house linear while creating atmosphere, warmth and “a bit of lift”.

“We wanted to separate the bedrooms, put the master suite down one end and then have the guest bedrooms on the other, so that each party has their own privacy, but also so you can shut down one end of the house.”

“We didn't want to make a McMansion so I tried to design a place that can work with just me and Trace or it can swallow 50 people inside no problem.”

A McMansion it certainly is not.

The 32m-long home is a seamless marriage of concrete and Kwila wood. Throughout the design, McKissock has played with design concepts like continuity, light, balance, contrast, and passivity, while making the most of the stunning natural backdrop.

Ray White On hot summer days with doors both sides open, McKissock says the home sort of floats, feeling like “a glorified tent”.

“There's about 24 tonnes of concrete above the floor, not counting the floor,” he says. “That's in the walls and the benches. So there's a lot of solidity, which could have been quite austere. So that's why we've used the rich Kwila wood and glass, to warm it up.”

“Everybody seems to think we've got the balance. Every now and then someone asks, ‘Why didn’t you do the whole house concrete?’ Because then you wouldn't notice that it was concrete. You need contrast.”

Whilst those 200 degree views are the home’s greatest natural feature, the architectural star of the three-bedroom plus studio home is the origami-inspired ceiling in the living area.

While designing, McKissock was “mucking around folding pieces of paper” and stumbled across a way to make the central living zone feel both spacious and lifted.

Ray White Beautiful Parua Bay is on view from every room.

Ray White The home’s placement in Parua Bay is the stuff dreams are made of.

“I was just literally mucking about doing a bit of origami,” he says.

The couple have three sons in their 20s who now live in Auckland, and want to relocate to be closer to their boys, and maybe even start a new project. Mahurangi is looking enticing, and McKissock thinks he has “one or two” more builds left in him.

He sees the home as one with broad appeal, working well for a family, for a retired couple, or even as a glamorous holiday home.

Special features of the property include a vast swimming pool and patio, private waterfront access to Nook Bay including its own mooring, a secondary outdoor area to the other side of the home with outdoor fireplace, the Scandinavian-style separate studio apartment, and a multitude of bespoke interior features that were hand-crafted in Bali, such as the stone bath in the master suite, and the carved front door, which weighs 170kg.

Ray White The stone bath was created especially for the home and shipped over from Bali.

“We deliberately dropped the pool down so when you walk in the house, you can't see it. It’s not the main event. I love the social nature of swimming pools and at night they're light sculptures. There's a whole lot more to a swimming pool than just swimming.

“But in our case, it wasn't the hero. We've got such an amazing view that I didn't actually want it to compete with the pool.”

Design buffs will appreciate the nods to Balinese style throughout, such as the semi-outdoor bathroom, and some elegant 1970s-inspired conveniences, such as “a lot of built-in furniture”.

McKissock says the master suite is his favourite spot in the whole house.

Ray White The master bedroom has arguably the best views in the house.

“Because it's on the north-eastern side, we have the benefit of the sun coming up streaking across the bay. Also sunsets at the other end of the day,” he says.

“So that's probably the most panoramic view, but it's just the bedroom operates almost like a mini apartment.”

Daniel Foote, listing agent from Ray White Whangārei, says homes of this calibre rarely come on the market.

“The harbour view acts as a perpetually morphing canvas, portraying the ever-changing scenery of boats, birds, and aquatic life, with occasional appearances by dolphins and orcas.

Ray White Balinese flavour is on show in this unique indoor meets outdoor bathroom.

Ray White The converted skyline garage, now “studio” which the couple lived in while completing the renovation is now a comfortable apartment with polished concrete floors.

”And Nook Bay hosts an array of ocean-going yachts and launches during the summer, adding yet another facet to its charm.”

Dubbed the Nook Bay house by the owners, the property will go to auction on November 15, unless sold prior. It has a July 2021 RV of $1.43 million.