This off-the-grid island home suited two couples and their kids: Could it work for you?

If you'd like to wake up to Kaka and Orcas, this home could be for you.

Looking north over Awana Bay on the eastern coast of Great Barrier Island, this home – originally designed to be a boutique lodge – is head and shoulders above your typical weekend bolthole.

Standing lookout over the white-sand surf beach, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom hideaway at 112 Aotea Road has views that are expected to remain unchanged.

“There’s one house at the southern end of the beach, and that will be the only house ever to be built on the beach or right on the beach front itself,” says Ross Hawkins, of Ray White Epsom.

“So the views over the untouched bay and farmland will pretty much remain like that forever. Because of the nature of Great Barrier and conservation there ... which is pretty unique.”

Ray White The more you look, the more you see. The compound has everything you need to live here self-sufficiently, in style.

Fully self-sufficient, with solar power, four rainwater tanks, a bore, a sewage system, a special fish cleaning area, a vegetable garden with raised, irrigated beds and fruit trees, it’s the sort of reclusive paradise that you might imagine James Bond would retreat to. Orcas and native birds are reputed to be regular visitors.

Built around 20 years ago, the property was intended by the original owners as a luxury lodge business. However, that venture did not go quite as planned.

The property was purchased in 2018 in a mortgagee sale by current owners Josh and Jacqui Camp, and Jonathan and Kim Bowen.

”We had been to Barrier only a couple of times before we bought,” says Josh Camp. “But we actually ended up going to a friend's 40th birthday over there, and we rented that house.”

Ray White No need to worry about moving furniture, purchase this property and you can arrive with your suitcase, and maybe some groceries.

“Then it came up for sale about five or six months later. We didn't even have to think twice. We put a price in on the tender process and won it.”

In his eyes, the most special feature of the property is “undoubtedly the view”.

“It's got the type of view that sort of steals your soul really. It's amazing: You can sit there for days looking out, ideally with a glass of rosé.”

Stripped of many of its chattels at the time, the two couples undertook an extensive renovation to take the home from dated pastels and “very mustard and blue” to the strikingly neutral and sophisticated design you see today.

“W​e needed to modernise it and w​​​​​​e thought, ‘Well if we're gonna have to redo everything on the inside then we might as well change it completely.’”

Having been originally designed to cater for large groups of guests, the home had an industrial kitchen and substantial pantry space to work with. This is ideal for the Great Barrier lifestyle.

Camp says how they’ve made it work is by doing a big Gilmours shop of dry goods at the beginning of summer, and then bringing perishable groceries over on the flight.

Local stores are there for last minute bits and pieces, as well as sourcing what they can from the home’s garden and the beach.

Ray White The families have enjoyed many good times around the table or out on the deck and know that the next owners will be very happy there.

“It’s totally self-sufficient. You've got solar power generators, roof water, and sewage tanks, so you don't hook up to any town supply of anything of any kind. So yeah, if you hit Armageddon, you’d be fine out there with the big garden and your fishing rod.”

Because the property has been renovated as a home and furnished to match, it’s certainly not your typical Kiwi bach. While the families have not lived there full-time, it would work as a full-time residence.

”It’s not a bach, it’s a proper house,” says Camp. “It’s great, very solid.”

Though there are daily ferries between Auckland and Great Barrier Island, as well as a car ferry more infrequently, getting large items to and from the island can be tricky.

Ray White Fireplaces in all the bedrooms are a cosy touch for those who want to be in residence year-round.

Conducting their renovation and furnishing the property was “a bit of a mission”, which is why they’re choosing to sell the place “fully kitted out”.

“So you don't really have to bring much with you,” says Camp, “because it is hard getting things on, and equally hard getting them off the island.”

But you will need your car, as, although it’s in keeping with the rest of the place, the Landrover is not included.

Whilst the children are not at all pleased that 112 Aotea Road is for sale, as “they just love it” and have had many happy times there, the Camps are regrouping to purchase their grandparents’ cherished home on Waiheke.

What will he miss the most?

“Just the view, long afternoon lunches sitting on the front deck, looking at the view. It's going to be the hardest thing not to have.”

At a total of 4,434m², the property exists in three titles, giving the next owner options. One of the titles has a two-bedroom boatshed, and the other is a vacant lot with possibilities still for further development. The families have previously used it for extra guests camping out.

However it’s the close proximity to nature that is the true star of this home.

”You've got these beautiful birds, kaka, that are just sort of buzzing around the property all the time and the sea life is abundant. You can swim off the beach and get crayfish: It's a little bit like the mainland 30 or 40 years ago – quite untouched,” says Hawkins.

“The other nice thing about this part of the Barrier is you're on the east coast, so there’s this beautiful white sand,” says Hawkins. “And there's no other islands in front of you. It's basically straight out to South America.”

“When you get a good swell, the surfing is out of this world. It's one of the best surf breaks you'll find.”

He says it’s “10 minutes over the hill” to the airfield and helicopter strip.

Those who want to call this tranquil spot their new home “should look to Waiheke” to get an idea of comparable values and will need to be “definitely” shopping in the range of $5million plus.