We finally have an answer on where we should put worn but not dirty clothes

Not quite clean but not quite dirty, do you too put your semi-worn clothes on a chair?

W﻿ith clothes that we've worn once or twice, but aren't yet dirty enough to need washing, it can feel a bit wrong to put them back in the drawer or wardrobe with clean items.

That poses a dilemma of where exactly to store these clothes ﻿until we wear them again.

To find out exactly how people are tackling this storage problem, Nine.com.au surveyed 565 readers on their chosen spot for these garments.

The poll found a clear winner ﻿for the location of where worn but not dirty clothes should go, with 51 per cent saying a chair is their preferred spot.

However, some preferred the more organised and tidy option of putting worn clothes back into the wardrobe, which 23% said they do.

And 11% of people admitted to leaving worn clothes on the floor, which is known to some as the 'floor-robe'.

﻿There are plenty of other possible locations for these items though, with 15% revealing they don't put them on a chair, the floor or back in the wardrobe.

The alternative options mentioned included "folded into a basket", "on a rack to air", "end of the bed", "on a towel rack in the bathroom", "hook on back of bedroom door", "on a hanger on the door knob", "on a clothes stand" and on a "shelf specifically for those clothes".

Many mentioned that the place they put worn clothes allows them to air out in between wears, or they air them and then put them away.

Others prefer to wash clothes after every wear so they don't have need to find a place to put worn but not dirty garments.

﻿The chair isn't just the preferred spot that Aussies put worn clothes they plan to re-wear, it also comes recommended from New Zealand stylist Monique Doy.

She spoke of the benefits of the 'wardrobe chair' in an article on her "low-key﻿" clothes storage hacks.

Ron Lach/Pexels Ah the floor-robe, really not the best place to keep your clothes.

"Put a chair or a stool somewhere in your bedroom and make the effort to drape your clothes over it in the evening. This way if your clothes can be re-worn they won't be a crumpled mess," she wrote.

"And when you do decide to put all your clothes away they will be easy to sort through bundled in one spot. In my humble opinion, it's a step up from its dustier cousin, the floor-robe.﻿"

But as Doy writes, there is no right or wrong way to store you clothes as long as it works for you.

"Organise your space in a way that is functional for you and fits your lifestyle, and you're much more likely to maintain it, and make getting ready in the morning fuss free," she said.﻿

