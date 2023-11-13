Would you buy this supersized Napier villa sight unseen? Its owners did

Part of Napier life for well over 100 years, 10 Cobden Road, Bluff Hill, is now up for sale once more.

This colossal, 387m² seven-bedroom villa on Bluff Hill in Napier is a testament to the grand colonial homesteads of the city’s early days.

Since its construction around the turn of the last century, 10 Cobden Road has had many incarnations.

At different times in its history, it’s been a residence, a boarding house, a bed and breakfast, a boutique hotel, and possibly even a horticultural classroom, with local legend saying that students from a local girls’ school used to come and learn to grow plants in its expansive gardens.

Set on 1857m² of terraced grounds looking out to sea, it was the gardens that in part first attracted its current owners, Arnold and Megan Nel.

South African and Kiwi, respectively, the couple made the call to move home from Los Angeles in 2021. It was the garden that, at least in part, convinced them to purchase the villa sight unseen.

At first, the pair had tried Wellington, where they had first met years before. But after 27 years in the hot and sunny USA, the temperature shock was just too great, says Arnold Nel.

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff The home has both villa and bungalow-style architectural features, such as some sash windows, and this bungalow-style balcony.

So they turned to his wife’s stomping ground, Hawke’s Bay, to be closer to family.

“I’m big into gardens and outdoors,” says Arnold. “So that was interesting to me.”

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff The recently renovated main kitchen sits on the central floor of the home.

“There's a lot of terraces with hedging throughout like an English garden. There used to be two fountains. There are also a couple of benches here that are really, really old. It’s on a slope overlooking the ocean.”

“And the size of the house, because I was brought up in a big house with many, many bedrooms, and although we don't have that many children, that attracted us to the house.

“Plus (we were drawn by) the architecture and some of the history of the house. This has been around since 1893 or something like that.”

Though the home’s records were lost in the devastating Napier earthquake of 1930, the couple have still been able to piece together some of its history.

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff One of the home’s seven bedrooms, on the central level.

“From what we can gather, it was a little bungalow back in the day when it was built and then added onto over time. But there is a lot of old architecture in the house with the woodwork and some of the tulips within the glass that they used.”

These include stained-glass French doors in the separate downstairs apartment, which they’ve been told by a glazier is over 100 years old.

As the home was once accommodation, it boasts a whopping six bathrooms – every bedroom has an ensuite. There is also a separate apartment downstairs with its own kitchen.

The house has been fully renovated over the last two years. Arnold Nel says the previous owners did the middle floor and part of the top floor, which they then finished, as well as transforming the bottom floor of the home.

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff One of the primary living areas, with views out to sea.

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff The property is set amongst terraced gardens, which were orginally much larger, with local children rumoured to have been brought there for horticultural lessons in days gone by.

The original wooden floors have been retained on the central level. The Nels have done their best to create a renovation that’s “in the character of the house” and its era.

“There's a lot of consistency between the three floors, as far as the curtains and the paint and the way that it's decorated, and the window frames and everything like that. Even the kitchens, because the bottom floor has got a kitchen in it, which is very similar to the main kitchen that we have in the middle floor.”

“We just wanted to stay in the character of the house and not do something completely different on a different level.”

Post renovation, his favourite spots would have to be the living room, or his office on the third floor, where his desk can overlook the water.

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff The view out to the ocean from one of the bedrooms on the top floor.

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff These stained-glass doors in the separate apartment on the ground floor are said to be over 100 years old.

Now feeling the pull of the outdoors, the family plan to trade up for a lifestyle property somewhere in the region.

“We're looking for bigger, lifestyle block,” says Nel. “Not that we've found one yet. But more for the kids to run a little bit, because our kids are two and three years old.”

“It’s a house that started off as a villa, then it's had a bungalow makeover, and then had the top story headed on in the 90s,” says Vaughan Wilson, listing agent with NZ Sotheby’s International Realty.

“But it's all been done in keeping. And then the downstairs was converted into an apartment type space, but everything has been done very tastefully over the years. And then it's obviously been completely refurbished again.”

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff The kitchen and dining area have been renovated to keep a consistent tone with the rest of the house.

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff The second kitchen, in the self-contained apartment downstairs.

“It's pretty unique that it has dual access. It's got Cobden Road and France Road addresses. And it's got reasonably good off-street parking, which is kind of a rarity for the hills.”

“There was obviously a very extensive garden at some stage, because there are remains, you can see the paths and things like that. It's been simplified over the years, but it's still quite a spectacular garden, but it's probably nowhere near to the extent it would have been at some stage.”

“Its position on the hills, is pretty special,” says Wilson. “It definitely commands that space. It's quite a grand home.”

Places NZ, speaks further of the special character of houses like this one on Bluff Hill:

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff One of the top floor bedrooms, with sea views.

NZ Sotheby's International Realt/Stuff Al-fresco seating outside the apartment on the bottom level of the home.

“The focus on art deco, however, tends to overshadow Napier’s older – and some would say – more important architecture. On the hill above the city are fine examples of early colonial homesteads. Built of native hardwood, instead of brick and mortar, they withstood the violence of the 1931 earthquake.”

“They date from the mid 19th century and have splendid views out to sea, over the town and southern reaches of the city, to the Mahia Peninsula in the north and to the stark cliffs of Cape Kidnappers to the south east.”

“With such panoramas, it’s little wonder that the wealthiest amongst the early settlers of the surrounding farming province of Hawkes Bay built grand houses on the hill, several of them more than 15,000 square feet in size.”

“The uniqueness is obviously the scale, you would be hard pushed to find a home that offers that many bedrooms or bathrooms elsewhere on the hill. It’s positioned well for views, and with option for extended family to live in that apartment or have supplementary income if someone wanted.”

“iI the walls could talk, I'm sure the property would have a lot of good stories,” says Wilson.

10 Cobden Road is to be sold by tender, closing on 29 November. Whilst the home has a pre-renovation RV of $2million as of September 2020, prospective buyers are now encouraged from the $2.5 million mark upwards.