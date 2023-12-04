Eight tips and hacks for drying clothes inside when it's raining

A clothes airer (or two) are necessities that every home needs.

R﻿ain can put a dampener on all sorts of plans, especially keeping up with laundry.

The clothesline is the best and cheapest way to dry things, so when we can't use it we're limited to how much we can get done, especially if we don't have a dryer.

But there are things you can to do make the drying process quicker and easier.

You also need to keep in mind that drying inside adds extra moisture to the home, which can contribute to mould and mildew.

Read on to find out the best tips and hacks for drying clothes indoors.﻿

Towel roll method

A﻿ good hack for drying a single item quickly is to use the towel roll method to draw out excess moisture.

This is a great one to know about for hand-washing in all types of weather.

123RF Towels, they’re not just fluffy and soft, you can of course, use them to dry other things.

Professional organiser Caroline Solomon demonstrated the hack o﻿n her TikTok channel.

To dry your clothes this way, lay out a towel on the floor, place your wet clothing item on top and then start rolling up the towel.

Once the towel is all rolled up use your knees to squeeze out as much moisture as possible.

Then hang to dry, or try the tip in the next slide to finish the process.﻿

Invest in a clothes airer (or two)

A clothes airer is a must-have for any home, whether it's raining or not.

They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, from free-standing clotheslines to small racks that sit over a window ledge.

You can also spend as little or as much on them as you can afford, with multiple options in stores like Kmart and Ikea.

JannHuizenga Realistically, it’s not very safe to dry your items directly on the heater. So, don’t.

Clothes airers are a ﻿godsend when it's raining, and handy even when it's not because they're great for drying delicate items like wool jumpers that need to dry flat.

They are particularly useful if it's just a shower predicted, or it's only the afternoon that's going to be wet.

That's because you can hang your washing on the airer and pop it outside for a while and move it indoors as soon as it starts raining.﻿ This will help speed up the drying process, and make it easier to move your washing inside in a flash.

Invest in a dehumidifier

If you dry clothes inside it's worth investing in a dehumidifier to help remove the excess moisture from the air that will come from having wet clothes in the room.

Dehumidifiers can be useful in general, especially when it's humid, or in winter when we're spending loads of time indoors with the heater on.

A dehumidifier will help prevent mould and mildew﻿ growing in the home.﻿

If you don't have one, try drying your clothes in the laundry or garage or on the balcony if possible.

ISTOCK Mad that your stuff isn’t drying in the dryer? Time to get creative.

Otherwise open windows and doors as soon as you can to help with airflow.﻿

Wash priorities in small loads

S﻿pace is often limited for drying clothes indoors, particularly if you only have one clothes airer.

So doing small loads is really the only thing you can do, but if you want things to dry quickly make your load slightly smaller than what can fit on your clothes airer.

This means you'll have a bit of space between your wet clothes for air flow, which is important for clothes to dry.

To help you cut down to smaller loads during a rainy period, prioritise the items you really need. That might be school uniforms, work clothes and undergarments, or an outfit for a special event.﻿

Extra spin cycle

The more water you can squeeze out of clothes before hanging them on the line, whether it's inside or out, the faster they will dry.

So get in the habit of doing an extra spin cycle once your clothes have finished in the washing machine, you'll be surprised how much it helps.﻿

Just be careful not to put delicate items on an extra spin cycle. Things like towels and clothes you usually put on a normal cycle should be fine.﻿

Use the iron

S﻿ometimes there's just one item we need to dry quickly, and this iron trick is good for that.

Pop your clothing on an ironing board and then put a towel over it. Then take your iron and move it over the towel to help absorb moisture.

If you try this hack make sure you've got a towel or tea towel over the wet garment as you'll risk damaging the item if you iron it while wet.﻿

Use your hairdryer

F﻿or an almost dry item you need as soon as possible, pull out a hairdryer and run it back and forth over the garment.

It might take a while depending on how wet the item is, but it'll help speed up the process.﻿

The shirt in the image above only took a minute because the towel roll drying method was done first.

Add a towel in the dryer

N﻿ow for a dryer hack for those lucky enough to have the appliance in their home.

When drying clothes in the dryer add a dry towel in with the load.

This is said to speed up the process because it helps absorb some of the moisture.﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.